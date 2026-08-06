TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 8/6 - Knockouts World Championship On The Line & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on August 6, 2026, coming to you from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Xia Brookside will be putting her Knockouts World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Léi Yǐng Lee on the July 9 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" as she defends against WWE star Wendy Choo. Choo called her shot for a Knockouts World Championship during last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact" as she was being interviewed, and also previously held the EVOLVE Women's Championship for 70 days as a member of the "WWE EVOLVE" roster.
The TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament will be continuing tonight, as Heather By Elegance collides with Mara Sade in a quarterfinals match. The winner of tonight's match will go on to face Jada Stone in the semifinals, with Stone having defeated Jody Threat in a quarterfinals match last Thursday to secure her spot in the semifinals. Indi Hartwell also emerged victorious against "NXT" star Thea Hail that same night in another quarterfinals to earn her spot in the semifinals against M By Elegance on the other side of the bracket.
KC Navarro will be going one-on-one with Brian Myers of The System. Myers and his System stablemates Eddie Edwards, Bear Bronson, Alisha Edwards, and Cedric Alexander confronted Navarro as Navarro opened up about the reflection he's done after being unable to win the TNA World Championship on the July 23 episode of "Thursday Night Impact". This led to The System gaining the upperhand in a brawl that broke out between the two parties until Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater, and Ricky Sosa came to Navarro's aid.
One half of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy will be in action as he squares off against Ryan Nemeth. The two men encountered one another in a verbal confrontation last Thursday that also involved their respective brothers Jeff Hardy and Nic Nemeth, with The Nemeths taking issue to The Hardys calling themselves The G.O.A.T.s of professional wrestling.
A.J. Francis will be in action as he goes head-to-head with The Home Town Man. Francis holds wins against The Home Town Man in a singles match from the April 2 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" and a tag team match wherein Francis and Kazarian emerged victorious against The Home Town Man and Elijah at TNA Sacrifice on March 27.
Additionally, titleholder the aforementioned Nic and the other half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff will be making their upcoming TNA World Championship match against one another official tonight when they put pen-to-paper on the contract. Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous will also be making an appearance on tonight's show after unsuccessfully challenging the aforementioned Matt and Jeff for their TNA World Tag Team Championship on July 23.
We are live! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as The Hardys make their way to the ring. The Nemeths follow, and we see actress Aimee Garcia watching from the crowd.
Matt Hardy (w/ Jeff Hardy) vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/ Nic Nemeth)
The bell rings and Matt begins wearing down Ryan. He delivers The Three Faces of Deletion to him and powerbombs him out of the corner, then goes for a pin but Ryan kicks out. Ryan rakes Matt's eyes and delivers a suplex to him, then wears him down with a sleeper hold.
Matt escapes and lands a Side Effect on Ryan, then goes for a pin but Ryan kicks out. Matt then delivers an elbow drop to Ryan off the ropes and runs the ropes, but Nic trips him from the outside which opens the door for Ryan to deliver a DDT to Matt.
Jeff levels Nic on the floor and chokes him out with his scarf. Ryan becomes distracted, allowing Matt to deliver a Twist of Fate to him for the win.
Winner: Matt Hardy
We then head backstage, where Gia Miller catches up with Xia Brookside. Elayna Black crashes the interview, prompting Brookside to put Black on notice and Black to express her confidence that Choo will become the new Knockouts World Champion.
Back from the break, The Elegance Brand makes their way out. Mara Sadè follows.
Heather By Elegance (w/ The Elegance Brand) vs. Mara Sadè in a Quarterfinals Match for the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament
The bell rings and Sadè rolls up Heather. Heather kicks out and delivers a stomp to Sadè's spine, but Sadè sends Heather crashing into the middle rope face first and ascends to the top rope. She delivers a dropkick to Heather and goes for a pin, but Heather kicks out and sends Sadè crashing into the ring post from the ring apron left arm first.
Heather dumps Sadè back in the ring and lands a stomp on her, then sends her left arm crashing into the mat and wrenches back on it. She mocks Sadè by using her left arm to clap along like the fans while she continues to wrench back on it.
Sadè powers up to her feet and delivers a splash to Heather in the corner, then delivers a Monkey Flip to her and rains down forearms on her. She sends Heather's head repeatedly bouncing off the mat and delivers a powerbomb to her, then goes for a pin but Heather kicks out. Heather then ascends to the top rope and delivers a double stomp to Sadè before pinning her for the win.
Winner: Heather By Elegance
We then head over to a video from Moose, who calls out Frankie Kazarian and challenges him to a match.
Back from the break, Jason Hotch leaves his wife and daughter backstage. Mustafa Ali finds Hotch's wife and daughter, taunting his wife by reminding her of when Hotch's contract with TNA Wrestling wasn't renewed and speaking directly to Hotch's daughter as he calls himself Uncle Ali. He clarifies to Hotch's wife that he's not angry, but hurt that Hotch decided to bite the hand that fed him. He tells Hotch's daughter that he has to take back something her father took from him, then tells Hotch's wife that he will always take care of her and their daughter no matter what happens to Hotch himself.
The System then makes their way to the ring. KC Navarro follows.
KC Navarro vs. Brian Myers (w/ Bear Bronson)
The bell rings and Navarro delivers a hurricanrana to Myers. He delivers a dropkick to him, then runs the ropes. Bronson trips Navarro from the outside of the ring, but the referee catches him and ejects him from the ringside area. Ricky Sosa runs out to the ring and cracks a chair across Bronson's spine twice. He brawls with him up the entrance ramp, allowing Myers to deliver a kick to the distracted Navarro.
Navarro dials it up for a 619 on Myers, but Eddie Edwards slides into the ring and goes after Navarro to cause the disqualification.
Winner: KC Navarro (via disqualification)
Alisha Edwards follows behind Eddie as Eddie and Myers continue to beat down Navarro. Fabian Aichner runs out to the ring to come to Navarro's aid, with TNA Director of Operations Santino Marella following Aichner to say enough is enough with The System. He makes a match pitting Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers against Navarro and Aichner up next.
Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. KC Navarro and Fabian Aichner
As Eddie and Myers argue with Marella, Navarro and Aichner blindside them from behind. Aicher dumps Eddie inside the ring and the bell sounds, then flies out of the ring with a dive as Navarro does the same to take out The System members on the outside.
Aichner rains down right hands on Eddie in the corner back inside the ring, then tags in Navarro. Aichner holds Eddie in place for Navarro to land a double ax handle on him off the middle rope, then delivers a knee to Eddie's left arm.
Aichner tags in, and Navarro holds Eddie in place in order for Aicher to deliver a double ax handle to him off the top rope. Navarro and Myers tag in, and Navarro wears down Myers' arm with a submission hold. Myers delivers a hair whip to Navarro and Alisha takes a cheap shot at him from the outside.
Myers wears down Aichner with a crossface after Aichner has tagged back in. Aichner escapes and lands a moonsault on Myers, but Navarro and Eddie tag back in.
Navarro levels Eddie with a clothesline and delivers a Tornado DDT to him, then goes for a pin but Eddie kicks out. Aichner tags back in and fires off a few right hands on Eddie, but Navarro tags himself in. Aichner catches Eddie with a double underhook superplex off the top rope and Navarro follows it up with a Frog Splash on Eddie off the adjacent top rope, then goes for a pin but Myers breaks the fall.
Alisha slides Eddie a kendo stick, and Eddie hits Navarro with it in his chest as the referee has his back turned. Eddie then lands a piledriver on Navarro and pins him for the win.
Winners: Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers
We then head over to The Injury Report, where we find out that Nic Nemeth is in "pristine shape". We also find out that Mara Sadè and Rosemary's medical status remain unknown at this time.
We then head backstage, where The Righteous and The Hardys voice their respect for one another.
Back from the break, an enraged Jason Hotch finds Ali backstage after Ali's confrontation with his wife earlier tonight. John Skyler, Tasha Steelz, and Mila Moore try to get things come down, with Special Agent 0 stepping in front of Ali and security running in to keep things between Ali and Hotch from coming to blows. Ali then challenges Hotch to a match for the International Championship in a Steel Cage Match at TNA Lockdown on August 23.
Back at ringside, The Righteous make their way out.
We Hear From The Righteous
Vincent says The Righteous died or are just changing, then says The Hardys threw himself and Dutch into The Lake of Reincarnation before calling it the end. He says you can't drown an idea, and Dutch says The Lake of Reincarnation showed himself and Vincent the truth. He says some say water cleans the body, but he says it actually shapes direction and adds that The Lake of Reincarnation showed him and Vincent their new path forward.
Vincent says The Hardys were the purpose of The Righteous for months in an effort to reveal the real them, then says everything changed when he placed Lily of the Valley in the lake. He says The Righteous' work with The Hardys is finished, and Dutch says people mistake survival with living or silence with peace. He says there are those who stand in the corner of a room feeling invisible, and Vincent says if the world has forgotten the names of those people, that's good. He says The Righteous are looking for people who are dying like a flower but have a little bit of bloom left in them. He says The Righteous are many.
We then head backstage, where Santino Marella catches up with Harley Hudson to inform her that she's going to bat for her as TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae looks to terminate her contract and has taken it to the board. Alisha Edwards crashes things to vent her frustrations with Ricky Sosa, Fabian Aichner, and Leon Slater, prompting Jada Stone to appear and argue with Alisha.
A.J. Francis then makes his way to the ring. The Home Town Man follows.
The Home Town Man vs. A.J. Francis
The bell rings and Francis spears Home Town Man. He grabs Home Town Man's NFL Philadelphia Eagles jersey with Saquon Barkey's name on it and spits on it, but Elijah appears with a light up guitar in hand. This opens the door for Home Town Man to roll up Francis for the win.
Winner: The Home Town Man
We then head backstage, where Tom Hannifan sits down with X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander. Leon Slater crashes the interview and asks Hannifan if he can take over. Hannifan leaves, and Slater reminds Alexander that he pinned him last Thursday while still refusing to give him a shot at the X-Division Championship. Alexander says Slater hasn't earned a rematch and says everything about Slater disgusts him, and the two men continue arguing with one another. Alexander says Slater's mother held his hand through wrestling school and tells him that he'll let Slater sit and think about everything. He tells Slater as long as he's the X-Division Champion, Slater will never get another shot and erase everything he's done in the professional wrestling business.
We then head backstage, where Daria Rae talks Frankie Kazarian into accepting Moose's challenge to a match by saying it's a box office deal. Kazarian agrees, but on the condition it's on his terms and it's an Escape The Cage Match at Lockdown. Rae accepts Kazarian's terms and leaves, with Kazarian then sending a message directly to Moose.
Wendy Choo then makes her way to the ring. Xia Brookside follows.
Xia Brookside (c) vs. Wendy Choo for the Knockouts World Championship
The bell rings and Choo rains down right hands on Brookside. Brookside jams her boot into Choo in the corner of the ring and jams her knee into the back of her neck using the middle rope, then wears her down with a submission hold.
Brookside jams her boots into Choo's upper back, but Choo catches Brookside with a clothesline and delivers a boot to her in the corner. She follows it up with a uranage and goes for a pin, but Brookside kicks out and Choo wears her down with a submission hold. Brookside then sends Choo crashing into the ropes and delivers Darkside to her for the win.
Winner (and still): Xia Brookside
After the match, Elayna Black makes her way out and stares down Brookside as Brookside holds up her Knockouts World Championship belt.
Nic Nemeth and Jeff Hardy Make Their TNA World Championship Match Official
Nic approaches Jeff doing some art backstage and says it wasn't very easy to find him. He says a lot of people say "The Charismatic Enigma" and used to believe that described Jeff, but he doesn't anymore. He says he only sees the dark in people while Jeff sees the light, then mocks Jeff for repeatedly talking about his art and says everyone has a hobby. Jeff remains silent as Nic says he knows Jeff can hear him.
Nic tells Jeff that he sees right through him, but says everyone knows there isn't a person alive who does professional wrestling better than him. He says he doesn't know how Jeff can keep his eye on the prize while someone berates him, then becomes increasingly angry with Jeff's silence as he says art doesn't win championships. He says he bets Jeff enjoys sitting back, breathing in the air, and focusing on art, then says Jeff won't dethrone him as TNA World Champion while Jeff looks up at him. Jeff looks back down as he ponders why he hasn't beaten Jeff in his career, then says Jeff will never hold the title as long as he's in TNA Wrestling.
Nic signs the contract and hands it over to Jeff. Jeff follows suit and goes back to his piece of art, but Nic tells Jeff to enjoy his zen moments because it will be the last ones he has. He says when he beats Jeff, he will cement himself as the greatest professional wrestler in the world and leaves as the show goes off the air.