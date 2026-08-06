TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 8/6 - Knockouts World Championship On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on August 6, 2026, coming to you from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Xia Brookside will be putting her Knockouts World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Léi Yǐng Lee on the July 9 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" as she defends against WWE star Wendy Choo. Choo called her shot for a Knockouts World Championship during last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact" as she was being interviewed, and also previously held the EVOLVE Women's Championship for 70 days as a member of the "WWE EVOLVE" roster.

The TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament will be continuing tonight, as Heather By Elegance collides with Mara Sade in a quarterfinals match. The winner of tonight's match will go on to face Jada Stone in the semifinals, with Stone having defeated Jody Threat in a quarterfinals match last Thursday to secure her spot in the semifinals. Indi Hartwell also emerged victorious against "NXT" star Thea Hail that same night in another quarterfinals to earn her spot in the semifinals against M By Elegance on the other side of the bracket.

KC Navarro will be going one-on-one with Brian Myers of The System. Myers and his System stablemates Eddie Edwards, Bear Bronson, Alisha Edwards, and Cedric Alexander confronted Navarro as Navarro opened up about the reflection he's done after being unable to win the TNA World Championship on the July 23 episode of "Thursday Night Impact". This led to The System gaining the upperhand in a brawl that broke out between the two parties until Fabian Aichner, Leon Slater, and Ricky Sosa came to Navarro's aid.

One half of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy will be in action as he squares off against Ryan Nemeth. The two men encountered one another in a verbal confrontation last Thursday that also involved their respective brothers Jeff Hardy and Nic Nemeth, with The Nemeths taking issue to The Hardys calling themselves The G.O.A.T.s of professional wrestling.

A.J. Francis will be in action as he goes head-to-head with The Home Town Man. Francis holds wins against The Home Town Man in a singles match from the April 2 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" and a tag team match wherein Francis and Kazarian emerged victorious against The Home Town Man and Elijah at TNA Sacrifice on March 27.

Additionally, titleholder the aforementioned Nic and the other half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff will be making their upcoming TNA World Championship match against one another official tonight when they put pen-to-paper on the contract. Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous will also be making an appearance on tonight's show after unsuccessfully challenging the aforementioned Matt and Jeff for their TNA World Tag Team Championship on July 23.

We are live! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as The Hardys make their way to the ring. The Nemeths follow, and we see actress Aimee Garcia watching from the crowd.