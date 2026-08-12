The Miz Details Unrealized WWE WrestleMania Pitch Involving The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior was one of WWE's most prominent stars from the late 1980s into the 1990s, and across his tenure with the promotion he held both the WWE Championship as well as the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Because of his second accolade, The Miz believed that Warrior would've been a perfect fit for an angle he pitched to WWE's creative.

During an interview with TMZ, The Miz recalled getting fed up with the stigma that the IC title was a throwaway championship, and believed he could cook up a special storyline. "I pitched the fact that I wanted to beat every single Intercontinental Champion, so I can be the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time," he recalled. "I pitched a Gauntlet Lumberjack match, WrestleMania, I beat 'em all, I'm the Ultimate Champion and then The Ultimate Warrior's music plays, he runs down, hits three clotheslines, splashes me, 1, 2, 3, beats me." Without elaborating, Miz simply stated that plans fell through.

It's unclear when exactly The Miz pitched this angle for, since The Ultimate Warrior unfortunately passed away in 2014 at 54 shortly after accepting his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Based on his official reigns, the reign that would have made the most sense was when The Miz held the IC title for 85 days beginning on July 23, 2012. The Miz's next lengthy run with the belt began three months after The Ultimate Warrior passed away.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.