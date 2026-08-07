WWE SmackDown Results 8/7 - US Title On The Line, Jade Cargill Faces Charlotte Flair

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on August 7, 2026, coming to you live from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Baron Corbin became a two time United States Champion at WWE SummerSlam Sunday this past Sunday when he put an end to Trick Williams' 105 day reign as titleholder in what marked his first televised match since making his return to WWE. Tonight, Williams looks to win back the United States Championship when he challenges Corbin in a rematch.

Jade Cargill will be in action as she goes head-to-head with Charlotte Flair. Tensions between the two women have been on the rise over the last several weeks, culminating this past Sunday at SummerSlam Sunday when Cargill's allies Michin and B-Fab went after Flair in the middle of a Five-Way Ladder Match for the Interim Women's Championship they both took part in and sent one another crashing off a ladder together.

In other SummerSlam news, SummerSlam Saturday saw Randy Orton make his return to WWE when he ensured that Cody Rhodes would be unsuccessful in dethroning CM Punk as Undisputed WWE Champion by delivering an RKO to him out of nowhere this past Saturday. The following night at SummerSlam Sunday, Chelsea Green emerged as the victor of the aforementioned Five-Way Ladder match that involved Cargill, Flair, Lash Legend, and Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton to become the new Interim Women's Champion as current Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is sidelined with a knee injury. Kevin Owens also defeated Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, and GUNTHER in a Number One Contenders match that same night when freshly reinstated "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis slotted him and GUNTHER into the bout to secure a shot at Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship. Following such events, Owens, Green, and Orton are all set to be making appearances on tonight's show.

We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring.