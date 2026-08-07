WWE SmackDown Results 8/7 - US Title On The Line, Jade Cargill Faces Charlotte Flair
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on August 7, 2026, coming to you live from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Baron Corbin became a two time United States Champion at WWE SummerSlam Sunday this past Sunday when he put an end to Trick Williams' 105 day reign as titleholder in what marked his first televised match since making his return to WWE. Tonight, Williams looks to win back the United States Championship when he challenges Corbin in a rematch.
Jade Cargill will be in action as she goes head-to-head with Charlotte Flair. Tensions between the two women have been on the rise over the last several weeks, culminating this past Sunday at SummerSlam Sunday when Cargill's allies Michin and B-Fab went after Flair in the middle of a Five-Way Ladder Match for the Interim Women's Championship they both took part in and sent one another crashing off a ladder together.
In other SummerSlam news, SummerSlam Saturday saw Randy Orton make his return to WWE when he ensured that Cody Rhodes would be unsuccessful in dethroning CM Punk as Undisputed WWE Champion by delivering an RKO to him out of nowhere this past Saturday. The following night at SummerSlam Sunday, Chelsea Green emerged as the victor of the aforementioned Five-Way Ladder match that involved Cargill, Flair, Lash Legend, and Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton to become the new Interim Women's Champion as current Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is sidelined with a knee injury. Kevin Owens also defeated Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, and GUNTHER in a Number One Contenders match that same night when freshly reinstated "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis slotted him and GUNTHER into the bout to secure a shot at Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship. Following such events, Owens, Green, and Orton are all set to be making appearances on tonight's show.
We are live! Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Cody Rhodes
Rhodes wastes no time calling out Randy Orton and invites him to come to the ring. He says everyone wants it, but Orton doesn't appear and Rhodes spends the time asking Philadelphia what they want to talk about as he awaits Orton's arrival. He addresses the death of Dory Funk Jr. and continues to fill up the time by saying he can only assume that CM Punk didn't know Orton was going to show up.
Punk's music hits and he makes his way out. He says he heard his name and says his friend wants to ask him a question, prompting Rhodes to ask Punk if he knew about Orton. Punk says he didn't know Orton would be appearing at SummerSlam Saturday and admits he's also mad about Orton's return, then proposes that they head to the back to go find Orton.
Rhodes gives Punk the ring, but Punk tells Rhodes to say when about their unofficial business. Rhodes looks to leave, but Kevin Owens' music cuts him off and he stares down Rhodes on the entrance ramp. Rhodes hands Owens the microphone and heads to the back.
Owens stares down Punk as Nick Aldis appears. He tells Aldis things are good as Punk echoes that sentiment, then says he's been proving people wrong throughout his career but he's in the ring now. He says Punk had the arrogance to extend another Undisputed WWE Championship match to Rhodes, but he's the Number One Contender to Punk's title. He says Punk thinks he's better than anyone else.
Punk says the Undisputed WWE Championship proves that he's "The Best In The World". He says if anyone has benefitted from his personal arrogance, it's Owens. He says Owens wouldn't be here right now if he wasn't for him, then says he knows he's "The Best In The World" despite Owens thinking that's not true. Owens thanks Punk for not letting the professional wrestling business turn him into Punk, leading to a tense stare down between both men and Aldis and other officials to hop into the ring to prevent a brawl from breaking out between both men.
Trick Williams then makes his way to the ring. Baron Corbin follows.
Baron Corbin (c) vs. Trick Williams for the United States Championship
The bell rings and Williams levels Corbin with a jumping clothesline. He fires off a chop on him on the outside of the ring, then sends him crashing into the ring post shoulder first and delivers a chop to his chest.
Williams dumps Corbin over the barricade near the timekeeper's area, then flies over it to level Corbin and fires off chops on his chest. Corbin dumps Williams inside the ring and levels him with a back elbow during the commercial break, but Williams fires off right hands on Corbin. Corbin whips Williams into the corner chest first back from the break, but Williams levels Corbin with a leg lariat and a flapjack.
Williams kips up and lands a chop on Corbin, then fires off stomps on Corbin in the corner and gets Corbin up on his shoulders. He delivers a Fireman's Carry Falcon Arrow on Corbin and goes for a pin, but Corbin kicks out and Williams sets up for a Trick Shot on him. Corbin intercepts Williams with a Deep Six and goes for a pin, but Williams kicks out.
Corbin sends Williams crashing into the ring post spine first and dumps him back inside the ring, then grabs the United States Championship belt and looks to hit Williams with it. The referee catches Corbin and dumps the United States Championship belt out of the ring, allowing Williams to deliver a Tricky Book End to Corbin and pin him.
Corbin kicks out, but Williams calls for the Trick Shot. Corbin avoids it and Williams delivers a Trick Shot to him, then goes for a pin but Corbin grabs onto the bottom rope to break the fall. Williams argues with the referee as Corbin grabs the United States Championship belt. Corbin then hits Wiliams with the United States Championship belt and pins him for the win.
Winner (and still): Baron Corbin
We then head backstage, where Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens come face-to-face with one another. Owens requests that he challenge CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship on the August 21 episode of "SmackDown" in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Aldis agrees and a verbal confrontation ensues between Zayn and Owens.
Back from the break, Carmelo Hayes blindsides Baron Corbin from behind as Corbin is in the middle of an interview. Hayes then informs Corbin that he'll be challenging him for the United States Championship next week.
Back at ringside, Chelsea Green makes her way out.
We Hear From Chelsea Green
Green says she loves the fans and says she appreciates them sticking with her from the beginning to pledge her allegiance. She thanks the fans and her best friend Tiffany Stratton, with Stratton's music hitting and her making her way out.
Green apologizes to Stratton about their Five-Way Ladder Match at SummerSlam Sunday and says their friendship is stronger than that, then proposes a toast. Stratton says she wanted to talk to Green about something, but Fatal Influence's music hits and they make their way out.
Jacy Jayne says that's enough of the cringey little soap opera and says she would've been in the Interim Women's Championship Five-Way Ladder Match if not for Stratton. Lainey Reid says Fatal Influence would be dripping in gold if it wasn't for Stratton, and Fallon Henley implies that Green doesn't deserve to be Interim Women's Championship. Jayne says she now has to take away the thing that Green loves the most and says she thought she would put the final nail in the coffin by taking the Women's Tag Team Championship from Fatal Influence. Stratton extends a title match to Jayne right now, and Jayne accepts on Fatal Influence's behalf.
Fatal Influence (w/ Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Tag Team Championship
Lainey Reid and Green begin the action. The bell rings and Stratton tags in. Stratton delivers a shotgun dropkick to Reid, but Fallon Henley tags in and delivers a single leg dropkick to the side of Stratton's head. Green tags in and delivers a pair of knees to the back of Henley's head as Stratton does the same to knee.
Stratton and Green deliver double dives to Henley and Reid, but Henley rains down right hands on Green during the commercial break. Reid tags in and delivers a Hammer and Anvil elbow to Green, but Henley tags in and delivers a blockbuster to Green off the middle rope. Reid (who has tagged back in) rains down right hands on Green and wears her down with a submission hold, but Henley tags back in and prevents Green from tagging out to Stratton.
Green delivers a German suplex to Reid back from the break and tags in Stratton. Stratton levels Reid with a pair of clotheslines and a back elbow to her face, then knocks Henley off the ring apron with a shotgun dropkick and lands a cartwheel Alabama Slam on Reid.
Stratton delivers a Swanton Bomb to Reid off the top rope and tags out to Green. Reid ascends to the top rope, but Green pulls her off and sets up for Unprettier. Jayne pulls Stratton off the ring apron and delivers a Rolling Encore to Green, but Stratton takes out Jayne. Henley then tags in and delivers Fatal Flaw to Green before she pins Green for the win.
Winners (and still): Fatal Influence
After the match, Lash Legend and Nia Jax blindside Green and Stratton from behind.
Randy Orton then makes his way to the ring.
We Hear From Randy Orton
Before Orton can even speak, Cody Rhodes' music cuts him off and he slides into the ring. Orton slides back out of the ring, but Rhodes demands that Orton get inside. Orton refuses to do so, prompting Nick Aldis and other officials to remerge to keep both men separated.
Rhodes says he knows Orton answers to no one, but says Orton owes him an explanation after their 20 years of friendship. Orton says he doesn't owe Rhodes anyone, then calls Rhodes cocky and arrogant. He says Rhodes beat him at WWE WrestleMania 41, but says in that moment, something snapped in him. He says he first felt an echo that got louder, then promises to make sure Rhodes will never be Undisputed WWE Champion. Rhodes responds by questioning who will be the one to kill the "Legend Killer".
We then head over to a video from Nikki Bella, where she blames Paige for Brie Bella's injury and puts her on notice.
Charlotte Flair then makes her way to the ring. Jade Cargill follows.
Jade Cargill (w/ Michin and B-Fab) vs. Charlotte Flair
The bell rings and Cargill gains control of the match. She sends Flair crashing over the barricade near the timekeeper's area, then fires off stomps on Flair back in the ring and delivers a suplex to her during the commercial break.
Flair catches Cargill with a big boot, but Cargill responds with a spinning Boss Man Slam to Flair. She shows off with five push-ups and looks to whip Flair into the corner, but Flair stops her own momentum before Cargill wears down Flair with a submission hold.
Cargill delivers a spinebuster to Flair and pins her, but Flair kicks out and delivers a German suplex to Cargill back from the break. The two women exchange right hands with one another, but Cargill catches Flair with a pump kick as Flair looks to deliver a walkover clothesline to Cargill.
Flair delivers a boot to Cargill from the ring apron and ascends to the top rope, then lands a crossbody on Cargill. Cargill transitions into a pinfall, but Flair kicks out and Cargill gets her up on her shoulders. She delivers a spinning powerbomb to Cargill and goes for a pin, but Cargill kicks out and ascends to the top rope.
Flair meets Cargill on the ropes, but Cargill lands a powerbomb on Flair off the middle rope and goes for a pin. Flair kicks out and cinches in the Figure Eight Leg Lock on Cargill. B-Fab distracts the referee as Michin pulls Flair to break the hold.
Alexa Bliss' music hits and she makes her way out with her Lily doll in hand. The lights go out, and when they come back on. Tatum Paxley is standing on the ring post and delivers a crossbody to take out Michin and B-Fab on the outside. This opens the door for Flair to land a Sister Abigail and Natural Selection to Cargill off the middle rope for the win.
Winner: Charlotte Flair
After the match, Flair raises Paxley and Bliss' arms as the three women stand tall inside the ring and the show goes off the air.