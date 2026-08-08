AEW Collision Results 8/8 - Continental Challenge Cup Kicks Off With Three Matches
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on August 8, 2026, coming to you from the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO!
The Continental Challenge Cup kicks off tonight with three first round tournament matches. Eddie Kingston returns to AEW to face Jake Doyle. For the first time ever, Orange Cassidy will take on Matt Sydal. The feud between the Death Riders and Bang Bang Gang continues when Ace Austin goes one-on-one with Claudio Castagnoli.
On "Dynamite", Hikaru Shida helped Persephone get a win over Kris Statlander. Tonight they team up to take on TBS Champion Maya World and HYAN.
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Claudio Castagnoli vs. Ace Austin- Continental Challenge Cup First Round match
Castagnoli comes to the ring first. Austin follows.
Claudio took him down immediately and stomped him repeatedly. Ace took him down with an armdag. Claudio responded with a hip toss. Ace with a dropkick before putting him on his shoulders and slamming him. Claudio intercepted a crossbody attempt and threw him at the edge of the time keepers table before sending him into the barricade. Claudio jumped from the apron and landed a double axe handle. Ace sent Claudio to the mat.
After the break, Claudio had Austin down. Claudio put him in a headlock when Austin tried to put him on his shoulders. Claudio put him in a headlock. He uppercut Austin in the corner and pinned him for two. Austin landed a dropkick. Ace followed with a slam. Claudio put him on the turnbuckle to chop him. Ace landed a tijares take over. He followed with a Fosbury Flop. Ace went up top and landed a FameAsser from the turnbuckle. Claudio intercepted The Fold and slammed him down. Claudio caught him and pinned him. He followed with a Big Swing attempt, but Ace reversed it into the headscissors. Claudio powered out and stood up with him on his shoulder. Ace with a Victory Roll. Claudio tossed him over his head. Ace followed with a spinning heel kick. Claudio tossed him up for an upper cut and pinned him.
Winner: Claudio Castagnoli
Brawling Birds vs. Viva Van and Vertvixen
Brawling Birds come to the ring first. Vertvixen and Viva Van were already waiting.
The Birds attacked their opponents as soon as the bell rang. They sent Van out and double treamed Vertvixen. Van tried to interfere and they chopped her. Jamie landed a Manhattan Drop and Thesz Press. Jamie kicked her in the face. She sent Vertvixen into the corner and chopped her. Vertvixen landed an enzuiguri. Van landed a crossbody on Jamie. Vertvixen tagged in and Hayer took them both out with a double lariat. Alex tagged in and took them in with shoulder tackles. She did a back bodydrop on Veretvixen. She tossed Van out of the ring. Hayter tagged in and they double headbutted Vertvixen. They landed Two Birds, One Stone for the win.
Winner: Brawling Birds
After the match, Divine Dominion attacked them from behind. Lena stomped Hayter's back. Megan threw Alex into the barricade. Megan pulled her up by the ears and they sent her on to the time keeper's table.
Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Sydal - Continental Challenge Cup First Round match
After the match, Divine Dominion attacked them from behind. Lena stomped Hayter's back. Megan threw Alex into the barricade. Megan pulled her up by the ears and they sent her on to the time keeper's table.
They lock up and try to push each other back, but neither succeed. Cassidy put him in a side headlock. Sydal locks in one of his own. Cassidy put him in a hold and rolled him up. Sydal rolled him up. Cassidy with an armdrag. Sydal responded with one and a leg sweep. Cassidy landed a leg sweep. Cassidy went for a Standing Shoot Press, but missed. Sydal landed one. Sydal forearmed him in the corner. He went up top, but Cassidy joined him. He landed forearms.They landed simultaneous strikes and fell off the turnbuckle.
After the break, Cassidy and Sydal are on top of the other turnbuckle. Sydal leapt over him and did a tijares. He took him down with an enzuiguri and followed with a meteora from the top. Cassidy sent him face first into the turnbuckle and followed with a crossbody. He landed a Stundog Millionaire. They exchanged reversals. Cassidy went for an Orange Punch, but it was blocked. Sydal kicked him to the mat. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets and he dodged Sydal. He dropkicked him from the ring and followed with a tope suicida. Back in the ring, Cassidy landed a DDT, but Sydal kicked out. Cassidy removed his elbow pad. Sydal blacked the Orange Punch and rolled him up. He followed with a knee lift and went up top for Shooting Star Press, but Cassidy moved. Cassidy landed Beach Break for the win.
Winner: Orange Cassidy
The Rascalz vs. Aaron Solo and Steve Fuentes
The Rascalz came to the ring first, accompanied by Myron Reed. Solo and Fuentes are waiting.
Wentz and Solo start us off. Wentz worked his arm and landed a cutter. Xavier tagged in and double team Solo. Fuentes charges at them and they tee off on him in the corner. Wentz landed a double stomp over Xavier's head. They did the Hot Fire Flame for the win.
Winner: The Rascalz
After the match, they talk to the crowd about being good at Trios, tag, and singles matches. He called out Speedball for their match.
Speedball comes to the ring. Wentz and Xavier left.
Myron Reed vs. Speedball Mike Bailey
Speedball with a side headlock takeover. Reed with a couple of leg sweeps. They both do armdrags and grab each other's kicks. They put their legs down and shake hands. They dodge each other's kicks. Speedball landed rapid fire kicks. Reed landed a leg drop through the ropes. He landed a kick in the mouth and a double dropkick. He went for a dive, but Speedball moved and landed a moonsault off the apron.
After the break, they battle on the apron. Reed caught his leg and kicked him in the back. Speedball with a leg sweep. He went for Ultima Weapon, but Reed moved. Reed did a running cutter over the ropes, but Speedball caught him and landed a spinning tornillo. Speedball put Reed in the ring and went up top. Reed joined him, but Speedball knocked him down. Reed landed an enzuiguri. They battled on the other turnbuckle and Speedball landed a Frankensteiner. He followed with a spinning heel kick, but Reed moved and landed a cutter. Speedball went up top and went for a flip, but Reed caught him in another cutter. Reed ran across the ring and jumped over the turnbuckle to jump on Speedball. Reed went for No Cap Splash, but Speedball moved and landed a Spanish Fly for the win.
Winner: Speedball Mike Bailey
Hikaru Shida & Persephone vs. Maya World & HYAN
Shida and Persephone come to the ring first. World and HYAN follow.
HYAN and Shida start us off. Shida tagged in Persephone. HYAN hit her with a shoulder and took her down. She landed a suplex. Maya tagged in and landed chops Persephone. Shida hit Maya in the back and they tried to double team them, but Maya double teamed them. Maya landed a spinning heel kick. HYAN tagged in and flipped Persephone. Persephone landed a dropkick. Shida kicked HYAN in the face. Maya sent Persephone out. She went for a tope suicida, but they both punched her in the head.
After the break, Persephone put HYAN in a headlock. HYAN elbowed out and Persephone sent her to the mat. HYAN did an armdrag. Maya tagged in and landed a headscissor Shida and a spinning heel kick on Persephone. Maya used Shida to do a tornado DDT on Persephone. Maya sent Shida to the corner and hit a back elbow. HYAN tagged in and put Shida on her shoulder. They double teamed Shida in the corner. HYAN had Shida up, but Persephone pulled Maya out of the ring. Shida did a high knee lift on HYAN and Persephone landed a dropkick off the top.
Shida landed a Falcon Arrow on HYAN, but Maya broke up the pin. Shida pushed Maya down. HYAN grabbed Shida's kick and they double teamed Shida, but Persephone broke up the pn. Persephone kicked Maya in the gut. Maya landed a fallaway slam. HYAN speared Shida, but Shida kicked out. Shida with a right cross and a modified piledriver for the win.
Winner: Shida & Persephone
Jack Perry & the Bang Bang Gang vs. Death Riders
Bang Bang Gang came to the ring first. Perry follows. Death Riders follow.
Mox and Austin start us off. Mox worked his arm. Austi put him in a side headlock. Mox took him down. Jack tagged in and Yuta did too. Yuta rolled up JAck while he was distracted by Mox. Jack with a dropkick. He blew a kiss to Mox before tagging in Colten. Colten twisted his arm and tagged in Austin. Juice jumped down and hit Yuta's arm. Juice went for Dusty Punches, but Yuta grabbed him by the face and bit him. Garcia tagged in and Juice did an armdrag. PAC got in the ring, but Juice slammed him. He landed jabs on Garcia and PAC. He took them down with a crossbody. Juice sent PAC and Garcia over the ropes. Mox poked Juice in the eyes. Perry landed a dropkick on Mox.
After the break, Yuta landed elbows on Juice. Yuta and Garcia stomped him. Garcia held Juice in place on the mat. Juice tried to get to his corner, but Garcia tried blocking him when Death Riders knocked them all down. They turned their sights on Juice and stomped him in the corner while the ref was distracted. Garcia slapped Juice in the back of the head and chopped him. Juice with a leg lariat. Perry tagged in as did Mox. Perry chopped him to the ropes. He took him down with a running forearm. Mox kicked him to the mat and went for a piledriver, but Perry escaped. They took each other down with lariats.
Mox tagged in Yuta. Yuta had Perry by the foot. Perry connected with a spinning heel kick before tagging in Austin. Austin took him down with a drop toe hold and a Blockbuster. He took down Garcia too. Colten tagged in and they double teamed PAC. Colten took down Mox with a lariat. He splashed PAC in the corner. Colten faked PAC out to land a cutter. He did a FameAsser on Yuta, but the Death Riders broke up the pin. Mox and Garcia stomp Colten. They threw him into the turnbuckle and tee off on him.
Juice got in and landed jabs on all of them. He took out Garcia with a Left Hand of God. He ate a big boot from PAC. Austin did a DDT on PAC and a fallaway slam on Yuta. Colten slammed Yuta. Mox landed a cutter on Colten. Perry kicked Mox in the face and landed a moonsault on Mox, Garcia, and PAC. Colten dropkicked Yuta. They were going to set up 3:10 to Yuma when Marina distracted the ref so The Dogs could pull Austin into the ringpost by his legs. Yuta lowblowed Colten. Yuta landed a running Busaiku knee on Colten for the win.
Winner: Death Riders
After the match, Perry laid out Yuta and stared down Mox.
Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Doyle - Continental Challenge Cup First Round match
Doyle comes to the ring first. Kingston follows.
Doyle sent him to the corner. Kingston put him in a side headlock. Doyle with a shoulder tackle. Kingston knocked him back and Doyle took him down with a shoulder tackle. Kingston chopped him twice. Doyle slammed into him and sent him to the mat. Kingston chopped him in the corner. Doyle responded with a lariat. He sent Kingston out of the ring. Doyle hit a lariat against the barricade. Kingston headbutted Doyle. Back in the ring, Kingston chopped him and Doyle slammed him and pinned him for two. Doyle shoved him against the ropes and held his face. Doyle drove his shoulder into him in the corner. Doyle took him down with a lariat. Kingston hit multiple strikes and a big chop. He landed machine gun chops in the corner. Doyle blocked an exploder attempt and landed an Oklahoma Stampede.
After the break, Kingston kicked Doyle in the corner and landed a flying shoulder tackle. He landed a back body drop. Doyle dropped Kingston with a lariat and a sliding lariat. Kingston blocked a powerbomb and slammed him. He went for a back elbow, but Doyle ducked and powerbombed him. Doyle grabbed Kingston by the throat and slugged him. He hit Kingston with a lariat. Kingston with two urakens and a Dragon Sleeper for the win.
Winner: Eddie Kingston