AEW Collision Results 8/8 - Continental Challenge Cup Kicks Off With Three Matches

Bang Bang Gang came to the ring first. Perry follows. Death Riders follow.

Mox and Austin start us off. Mox worked his arm. Austi put him in a side headlock. Mox took him down. Jack tagged in and Yuta did too. Yuta rolled up JAck while he was distracted by Mox. Jack with a dropkick. He blew a kiss to Mox before tagging in Colten. Colten twisted his arm and tagged in Austin. Juice jumped down and hit Yuta's arm. Juice went for Dusty Punches, but Yuta grabbed him by the face and bit him. Garcia tagged in and Juice did an armdrag. PAC got in the ring, but Juice slammed him. He landed jabs on Garcia and PAC. He took them down with a crossbody. Juice sent PAC and Garcia over the ropes. Mox poked Juice in the eyes. Perry landed a dropkick on Mox.

After the break, Yuta landed elbows on Juice. Yuta and Garcia stomped him. Garcia held Juice in place on the mat. Juice tried to get to his corner, but Garcia tried blocking him when Death Riders knocked them all down. They turned their sights on Juice and stomped him in the corner while the ref was distracted. Garcia slapped Juice in the back of the head and chopped him. Juice with a leg lariat. Perry tagged in as did Mox. Perry chopped him to the ropes. He took him down with a running forearm. Mox kicked him to the mat and went for a piledriver, but Perry escaped. They took each other down with lariats.

Mox tagged in Yuta. Yuta had Perry by the foot. Perry connected with a spinning heel kick before tagging in Austin. Austin took him down with a drop toe hold and a Blockbuster. He took down Garcia too. Colten tagged in and they double teamed PAC. Colten took down Mox with a lariat. He splashed PAC in the corner. Colten faked PAC out to land a cutter. He did a FameAsser on Yuta, but the Death Riders broke up the pin. Mox and Garcia stomp Colten. They threw him into the turnbuckle and tee off on him.

Juice got in and landed jabs on all of them. He took out Garcia with a Left Hand of God. He ate a big boot from PAC. Austin did a DDT on PAC and a fallaway slam on Yuta. Colten slammed Yuta. Mox landed a cutter on Colten. Perry kicked Mox in the face and landed a moonsault on Mox, Garcia, and PAC. Colten dropkicked Yuta. They were going to set up 3:10 to Yuma when Marina distracted the ref so The Dogs could pull Austin into the ringpost by his legs. Yuta lowblowed Colten. Yuta landed a running Busaiku knee on Colten for the win.

Winner: Death Riders

After the match, Perry laid out Yuta and stared down Mox.