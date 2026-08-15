AEW's Jeff Jarrett Names Iconic Wrestling Venue On His Bucket List

At 59 years old, Jeff Jarrett is far removed form his years as a wrestler who competed at every show, but the veteran has yet to officially retire from the sport. In fact, Jarrett still has a pro wrestling bucket list, and during an episode of his "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett" podcast, he revealed which arena specifically he's never competed at and still wants to wrestle in.

"It is a historic arena, no doubt, and I've never performed in Arena Mexico," Jarrett stated ahead of AEW Grand Slam 2026. "I've been around long enough that I was the tail end on all the old school building, but I've hit a lot of the new ones, but to me CMLL is kind of on that bucket list. It's one that I haven't [competed at]."

Jarrett admits that, despite his storied career, there's an intangible to the venue that can't be recreated.

"Nothing, I don't really think, compares to the longevity, butts-in-seats, and I guess I'll say it, the cultural significance that [the building has] in Mexico," he added, noting how the building itself is owned by CMLL and goes back decades and decades. "So, when you tune in to Dynamite, you are literally watching wrestling history right before your very eyes."

Back in 2024, Jarrett mused about the amount of time he has left of his career, and expressed that even as far back as 2018, he largely considered his Royal Rumble appearance as his final match but was open to appearances here and there. Jarrett would then go on to compete at "Ric Flair's Last Match" in 2022 before signing with AEW, where his last rivalry was against MJF in 2025. Because of all of this, 'The Chosen One' proclaimed that he simply takes his career one day at a time and is still enjoying it.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.