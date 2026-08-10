WWE Raw Results 8/10 - Becky Lynch & Stephanie Vaquer Appear, New Tournament Begins
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on August 10, 2026, coming to you live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!
With "Raw" heading to Mexico City, Mexico on September 14, Roman Reigns will be putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line after AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio looked to talk to him in the closing moments of last Monday's edition of "Raw" with a proposal he had. Tonight, a tournament to determine Reigns' opponent will be kicking off as former Intercontinental Champion Penta goes head-to-head with one half of the reigning AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Laredo Kid.
Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez may have inadvertently given Sol Ruca a win over their Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez last Monday when they went after Ruca in the middle of the match, but Becky Lynch made her return in the moments that followed the match to confront Morgan and make it clear she had her eye on her title. The returns didn't end there though, as Stephanie Vaquer made her way to the ring to blindside Morgan with an attack after Morgan had previously dethroned her as Women's World Champion at WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday on April 18. Following both returns, Lynch and Vaquer will both be making appearances on tonight's show.
Speaking of Rodriguez and Perez, they will be competing in a match of their own as they square off against Ruca and a mystery tag team partner. In addition to their encounter last Monday, Rodriguez also previously dethroned Ruca as Women's Intercontinental Champion on the July 27 episode of "Raw".
Additionally, one half of the World Tag Team Champions Austin Theory of The Vision will be facing Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa amid the rising tensions between the two stables over Maxxine Dupri.
We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home, but Solo Sikoa cuts them off from the crowd.
Solo Sikoa Comes Face-To-Face With Jey Uso
Sikoa mocks The Usos by saying he's in Norfolk, but Jey Uso's music hits and he makes his way out. He asks Sikoa if he wants to do this and says he needs Sikoa to fall in line with The Bloodline. Sikoa asks Jey how falling in line worked for him and says it looks like he fell off instead, then says Jey was World Heavyweight Champion, a former Men's Royal Rumble winner, and beat GUNTHER at WWE WrestleMania. He says he's not coming back to their family and says everyone in Virginia loves where he's at.
Jey tells Sikoa to be quiet and says he's forgetting who he's talking to, then says he raised and fed Sikoa. He says Sikoa is where he is now because of himself and Jimmy Uso, then challenges him to a match and issues a warning shot to Sikoa.
Sikoa ducks the warning shot and asks the fans behind him if they're okay, then accepts Jey's challenge to a match and says when he beats Jey, The Bloodline can leave him alone and issues his own warning shot to Jey.
Penta then makes his way to the ring. Laredo Kid follows.
Penta vs. Laredo Kid in a First Round Match for the World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament
The bell rings and Penta extends his hand to Laredo Kid. Laredo Kid opts not to shake it, but Penta catches him in a side headlock and delivers a kick to his chest. Laredo Kid rocks Penta with an enzuigiri from the ring apron and follows it up with a dropkick to him off the top rope, then looks to fly out of the ring. Penta catches Laredo Kid with a kick to his head and delivers a crossbody to him off the top rope, then connects with a hurricanrana on him.
Laredo Kid pulls Penta out of the ring under the bottom rope and sends him crashing into the ring apron face first, then ascends to the top rope and lands a moonsault on Penta. He dumps Penta back inside the ring and follows him in, then flies off the ropes twice and pins Penta. Penta kicks out.
Back from the break, Penta delivers a Sling Blade to Laredo Kid. Laredo Kid responds with a reverse hurricanrana to Penta and ascends back up to the top rope, then charges at him in the corner. Penta intercepts Laredo Kid with a superkick and a backstabber, then goes for a pin but Laredo Kid kicks out.
Laredo Kid delivers an open palm strike to Penta, but Penta levels Laredo Kid with a thrust kick and flies over the top rope with a tope con hilo to take out Laredo Kid on the outside. He dumps Laredo Kid back inside the ring and delivers the Penta Driver to him, then goes for a pin but Laredo Kid manages to kick out. Laredo Kid then looks to land a Tornillo on Penta off the top rope, but Penta rolls out of the way and delivers a Mexican Destroyer to him for the win.
Winner: Penta
The Vision then makes their way to the ring. Alpha Academy follows.
Austin Theory (w/ The Vision) vs. Akira Tozawa
The bell rings and Tozawa looks to take the fight to Theory. Theory levels Tozawa, but Tozawa delivers a hurricanrana to Theory and Theory responds with a clothesline to him. Theory fires off right hands on Tozawa and delivers a stomp to his spine, then jams his boot into the back of Tozawa's neck.
Back from the break, Tozawa pins Theory and Theory kicks out. Tozawa rips off his shirt and tosses it out of the ring, then fires off kicks on Theory's chest. Theory responds with a forearm strike to Tozawa for the win.
Winner: Austin Theory
After the match, Theory rains down right hands on Tozawa and sends his face bouncing off the mat. Maxxine Dupri hands Theory a chair and Bron Breakker looks to join in, but Oba Femi's music hits and he makes his way out. Femi catches Theory with a boot at the bottom of the entrance ramp when Theory charges at him, then stares down Breakker. Officials jump into the ring to break things up between the two men.
Stephanie Vaquer then makes her way to the ring.
We Hear From Stephanie Vaquer
Vaquer says she's happy to be in the ring and says she really missed it. She says she enjoys seeing Liv Morgan and the rest of Judgment Day get scared when they see her coming and says she plans on taking them out one by one, then says she's beaten up Raquel Rodriguez one thousand times and will do it again and again. She calls Roxanne Perez a dead woman and tells Liv Morgan that the Women's World Championship belongs to her.
Becky Lynch's music hits and she makes her way out. She says "The Man" has come around to Norfolk and Vaquer asks Lynch what she wants. Lynch says she wants a lot and says she probably wants the same thing as Vaquer: to beat down Liv Morgan. She calls Vaquer an enigma and says she knows what Vaquer has done in her short time on "Raw" is impressive considering her short time on the brand despite being off the show more than she is on. She says she doesn't consider herself to be particularly lucky, but she knows she's good. Vaquer responds by telling Lynch she'll show her what "La Primera" is all about.
Morgan blindsides Lynch from behind in the ring and rains down right hands on her, but Lynch catches Morgan with a Bexpolder. She stares down Vaquer inside the ring and the two women begin arguing.
Dominik Mysterio then makes his way to the ring. Dragon Lee follows.
Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee
The bell rings and Lee fires off stomps on Dominik in the corner. Dominik delivers an overhand chop to Lee and levels him, then dumps him onto the ring apron and flies over the top rope with a crossbody to level Lee on the outside.
Back from the break, Lee levels Dominik with a pair of strikes and delivers a Tornado DDT to him. He goes for a pin, but Dominik kicks out and Lee flies over the top rope with a tope con hilo to level him. Dominik then dumps Lee back inside the ring, but Lee delivers a German suplex and a superkick to Dominik. Dominik catches Lee with a Michinoku Driver and goes for a pin, but Lee kicks out and Dominik sits him on the top rope. Lee delivers a double stomp to Dominik's chest as Dominik is draped off the top rope by his knees, then delivers Operation Dragon to Dominik for the win.
Winner: Dragon Lee
After the match, Big Cass sneaks up behind Lee and lands a big boot on him. He follows it up with East River Crossing, but Je'Von Evans' music hits and he runs out to the ring. Cass quickly takes him out and runs him over with a big boot.
Judgment Day then makes their way to the ring. Sol Ruca and her mystery tag team partner IYO SKY follow.
Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sol Ruca and IYO SKY
Ruca and Rodriguez begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Perez tags in and Rodriguez whips her into the corner to land an uppercut on Ruca. Perez fires off stomps on Ruca, but Perez rakes Ruca's eyes and tags in Rodriguez.
Rodriguez pulls SKY into the ring from the ring apron, but Ruca and SKY land double shotgun dropkicks on Perez and Rodriguez. SKY flies through the middle rope looking to level Rodriguez, but Rodriguez catches her. Ruca delivers a moonsault to Rodriguez off the middle rope, but Perez delivers a double crossbody to Ruca and SKY off the ring apron.
Back from the break, Ruca sends Rodriguez crashing into the mat and tags out to SKY as Perez tags in on her side. SKY delivers a pair of arm drag to Perez and delivers an uppercut to her, but Rodriguez looks to land a big boot on SKY. SKY pushes Rodriguez's boot away from her to level Perez and delivers a Bullet Train to Rodriguez on the ring apron before delivering a missile dropkick to Perez off the top rope.
SKY delivers a backbreaker to Perez and goes for a pin, but Perez kicks out and SKY charges at her. Perez sends SKY crashing into the top turnbuckle face first, but SKY delivers a Tornado DDT to Rodriguez and goes for a pin. Perez kicks out, but Ruca takes her out with a Shining Wizard. Perez pulls Ruca out of the ring with her legs, but SKY goes after Perez until Rodriguez levels SKY with an inverted vertical suplex.
Ruca clotheslines Rodriguez out of the ring, but Perez takes out Ruca and sets up for a Shining Wizard on SKY. SKY sees Perez coming and delivers a German suplex to her, then delivers a Bullet Train to her in the corner. Ruca tags in and delivers a German suplex to Perez, then catches her with a Sol Snatcher for the win.
Winners: Sol Ruca and IYO SKY
We then head backstage, where Bron Breakker asks Paul Heyman if he thinks Oba Femi is the future of WWE. Heyman answers honestly by saying he respects Femi as much as he loves Breakker. Breakker asks his question once again unsatisfied with Heyman's answer, and Heyman responds by telling Breakker that he thinks Breakker believes Femi is the future of WWE. He says he plans on respecting Femi still until Breakker shows him why Femi is not worthy of his respect.
We then head backstage, where Chad Gable extends an Intercontinental Championship to
Solo Sikoa then makes his way to the ring. Jey Uso follows.
Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa
The bell rings and the two lock up. Jey reminds Sikoa he wouldn't be where he is without him and locks up with him, but Sikoa levels Jey with a shoulder tackle. Jey rocks Sikoa with an enzuigiri from the ring apron, but Sikoa dumps Jey out of the ring.
Back from the break, Sikoa flips Jey inside out with a clothesline and fires off right hands on him. He delivers a Samoan Drop to him before Jey sets up for a spear. Sikoa catches Jey with a spinning heel kick and Spinning Solo, then goes for a pin but Jey kicks out.
Jimmy Uso appears and hops up on the apron, allowing Jey to deliver a spear to Sikoa and pin him. Jey kicks out, but Jimmy distracts Sikoa. This opens the door for Jey to deliver an Uso Splash off the top rope on Sikoa for the win, forcing Sikoa to be delivered to Roman Reigns once again.
Winner: Jey Uso