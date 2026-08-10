WWE Raw Results 8/10 - Becky Lynch & Stephanie Vaquer Appear, New Tournament Begins

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on August 10, 2026, coming to you live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!

With "Raw" heading to Mexico City, Mexico on September 14, Roman Reigns will be putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line after AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio looked to talk to him in the closing moments of last Monday's edition of "Raw" with a proposal he had. Tonight, a tournament to determine Reigns' opponent will be kicking off as former Intercontinental Champion Penta goes head-to-head with one half of the reigning AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Laredo Kid.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez may have inadvertently given Sol Ruca a win over their Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez last Monday when they went after Ruca in the middle of the match, but Becky Lynch made her return in the moments that followed the match to confront Morgan and make it clear she had her eye on her title. The returns didn't end there though, as Stephanie Vaquer made her way to the ring to blindside Morgan with an attack after Morgan had previously dethroned her as Women's World Champion at WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday on April 18. Following both returns, Lynch and Vaquer will both be making appearances on tonight's show.

Speaking of Rodriguez and Perez, they will be competing in a match of their own as they square off against Ruca and a mystery tag team partner. In addition to their encounter last Monday, Rodriguez also previously dethroned Ruca as Women's Intercontinental Champion on the July 27 episode of "Raw".

Additionally, one half of the World Tag Team Champions Austin Theory of The Vision will be facing Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa amid the rising tensions between the two stables over Maxxine Dupri.

We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home, but Solo Sikoa cuts them off from the crowd.