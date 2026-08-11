WWE NXT Results 8/11 - Women's North American Title On The Line, #1 Contenders Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE NXT" on August 11, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Zaria will be putting her Women's North American Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining in a Fatal Four-Way Match on the July 14 episode of "NXT" as she defends against WrenQCC's Wren Sinclair. Sinclair secured her title shot during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" when she retained her Women's Speed Championship against Zaria via time limit draw per an agreement that the two women came to with "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone.
Tony D'Angelo will be finding out who his next challenger for the NXT Championship is, as Cruz Montana goes head-to-head with Grayson Waller in a Number One Contenders Match. Montana and Waller have both made it clear they have their eyes on the NXT Championship, finding themselves involved in a verbal confrontation with one another and D'Angelo last Tuesday that ended in D'Angelo telling both men to fight it out among themselves as to who challenges him next.
Saquon Shugars will be colliding with Dion Lennox of DarkState as the former continues his quest to put an end to DarkState for kicking him out of the stable. Shugars holds a win against Lennox in singles competition from "NXT" The Great American Bash on June 28, and the two men later met one another in a Six Man Tag Team Match when Lennox and his stablemates Osiris Griffin and Cutler James emerged victorious against Shugars, Romeo Moreno, and Noam Dar on the July 21 episode of "NXT".
Shawn Spears will be joining forces with Lizzy Rain to square off against Niko Vance and Izzi Dame in a Mixed Tag Team Match. With Spears having made it crystal clear that he's out for retribution against Dame and Vance for betraying him a handful of weeks ago, Rain emerged victorious against Dame in singles competition on the July 28 episode of "NXT" with assistance from Spears when he distracted Dame by taking out Vance on the outside.
Kam Hendrix will be in action as he goes one-on-one with Mason Rook. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise since Hendrix has claimed that he sustained a serious injury from an attack at the hands of Rook, with things culminating last Tuesday when they came close to finding themselves involved in a backstage brawl with one another.
Additionally, Lexis King of BirthRight will be taking on Lucien Price amidst bubbling tensions between Price and his OTM tag team partner Bronco Nima over Nima's focus on his AAA stable Los Perros del Mal.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping some of the events from last Tuesday's episode of "NXT".
Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as we see Lizzy Rain without Shawn Spears backstage. Izzi Dame and Niko Vance pass her, telling her that they told her Spears wouldn't show. All three competitors then make their way to the ring.
Lizzy Rain and EK Prosper vs. Izzi Dame and Niko Vance in a Mixed Tag Team Match
The bell rings and Rain brings the fight to Dame. She delivers a missile dropkick to send her crashing into the corner and fires off shoulders on Rain's midsection, but Rain delivers a springboard senton to her.
Vance tags in and stares down Rain, but Prosper's music hits and he makes his way out to replace Spears in the match. He lands a springboard moonsault on Vance to take him out on the outside and dumps him back in the ring. Prosper delivers a shotgun dropkick to Vance and fires off chops on him in the corner as Rain does the same to Dame in the opposite corner.
Dame trips Rain on the ring apron and sends her crashing into the ring steps shoulder first.
Dame dumps Rain back in the ring during the commercial break and levels her, but Prosper and Vance tag back in. Prosper looks to fly off the middle rope, but Vance catches him and delivers a variation of a F5 on him. Rain and Dame tag in back from the break, and Rain catches Dame with a pair of clotheslines. She delivers a Fallaway Slam to Dame and follows it up with a Death Valley Driver, then goes for a pin but Vance breaks the fall.
Prosper delivers an enzuigiri to Vance, and Dame spears Rain. Vance throws Rain over to Dame to deliver a powerbomb to her, and Dame pins Rain. Rain kicks out, but Prosper tags in and delivers a moonsault to Vance off the top rope for the win.
Winners: Lizzy Rain and EK Prosper
We then head backstage, where a medical official informs Kendal Grey that her injured ear from her NXT Underground match last Tuesday needs at least another week to heal as Wren Sinclair stands by.
Back from the break, Emily Agard looks to catch up with Rain and Prosper as Prosper explains he chose to team with Rain because the men's division needs to step it up. Kali Armstrong steals the microphone and makes her way to the ring.
We Hear From Kali Armstrong
Armstrong says Kendal Grey was supposed to come out, but she wants her NXT Women's Championship match. Kelani Jordan's music cuts her off and she makes her way out, telling Armstrong that there's no basis for her receiving an NXT Women's Championship match. She says she pinned Jordan in their Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match several weeks ago won by Lola Vice whether or not the referee saw it and claims she's next in line for a NXT Women's Championship shot.
Grey's music hits and she makes her way out with Wren Sinclair. Holding a contract in hand, Grey tells Jordan that herself and Sinclair are sick of hearing Jordan complain. Jordan says everything she's said is true, but Grey says she knew Jordan would say the same thing. She hands Jordan the contract for a NXT Women's Championship match and says she wants to see who the best woman really is, then tells Jordan to pick a time and place.
Jordan says Grey may not be cleared this week, so they could have their NXT Women's Championship match next week but she doesn't want to waste her shot in front of the Orlando crowd. She says she wants her shot at "NXT" Heatwave on August 30 and signs the contract, but Armstrong becomes frustrated and says she wants a title shot. Sinclair reminds Armstrong that Grey told her she could have one after Jordan, but Armstrong looks to hit Sinclair. Armstrong accidentally hits Grey's bandaged up ear, but Sinclair goes after her. Jordan and Armstrong then double team on Sinclair to beat her down.
DarkState then makes their way to the ring. Dion Lennox follows.
Dion Lennox vs. Saquon Shugars
The bell rings and Shugars fires off chops on Lennox. He delivers an STO to him, but Lennox delivers a suplex to Shugars and wears him down with a sleeper hold. Shugars delivers a knee to Lennox's midsection to turn him inside out, then catches him with a crossbody over the top rope and onto the ring apron.
Shugars dumps Lennox back inside the ring and threatens to hit Osiris Griffin and Cutler James with his bat. Lennox grabs the bat from Shugars and looks to use it, but as the referee disposes of it, Griffin and James send Shugars crashing into the announce desk. This opens the door for Lennox to deliver a Sidewalk Slam to Shugars in the ring for the win.
Winner: Dion Lennox
After the match, Griffin and James beat down Shugars inside the ring. They toss him over to Lennox in order for Lennox to land a powerbomb on him.
We then head over to Robert Stone's office, where he's chatting with AAA General Rey Mysterio. Stone suggests Rey Fenix defend his AAA Cruiserweight Championship in two weeks, then suggests a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match to determine who Fenix defends against. Rey then suggests EK Proser and AAA star La Parka as two of the entrants in the Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match.
Back at ringside, Zaria makes her way out.
We the head backstage, where Shugars is being checked on on the trainer's room. Grayson Waller approaches Shugars to tell him to stop feeling sorry for himself and do something about DarkState. Shugars gets up with his bat in hand and leaves.
Back at ringside, Wren Sinclair makes her way out.
Zaria (c) vs. Wren Sinclair for the Women's North American Championship
The bell rings and Zaria gains the upperhand. Sinclair rolls up Zaria, but Zaria kicks out and delivers a big boot to Sinclair. Sinclair sends Zaria's arm bouncing off the ropes and delivers a dropkick to her under the bottom rope.
Back from the break, Zaria mockingly fires off kicks on the side of Sinclair's head. Sinclair ascends to the middle rope and delivers a crossbody to Zaria, then levels her with a pair of clotheslines and a double underhook suplex. Zaria catches Sinclair with a spear, but Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox brawl into the ringside area as security works to break them up. They brawl into and back out of the ring, which opens the door for Zaria to take advantage and land a F5 on Sinclair for the win.
Winner (and still): Zaria
Mason Rook then makes his way to the ring. Kam Hendrix follows.
Kam Hendrix vs. Mason Rook
The bell rings and Hendrix rocks Rook with a right hand. Rook responds with one of his own and delivers a powerslam to Hendrix, then follows it up with a back body drop. Hendrix fires off a couple of right hands on Rook, then delivers a spinebuster to him and goes for a pin. Rook kicks out.
Rook lands a bodyslam on Hendrix and follows it up with a senton and gets Hendrix up on his shoulders, but Hendrix escapes and sends Rook crashing into an exposed top turnbuckle face first. He follows it up with an enzuigiri to him for the win.
Winner: Kam Hendrix
We then head over to Robert Stone's office, where he's meeting with Myles Borne, Tavion Heights, and Vanity Project. Stone informs Jackson Drake that he'll be facing Shiloh Hill next week and should he beat him, he gets a shot at Borne's North American Championship and Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes get their NXT Tag Team Championship rematch. Drake agrees and makes it clear he wants both matches at Heatwaves, which Borne agrees to and says he's willing to wrestle twice in one night.
BirthRight then makes their way to the ring. Lucien Price follows.
Lexis King (w/ BirthRight) vs. Lucien Price
The bell rings and Price grabs Connors' hair from the outside. King takes advantage and delivers a codebreaker to Price's arm, then wears it down with a submission hold as we see Bronco Nima watching the action from backstage. Price levels King with a clothesline and a kick, then dumps him across the ring and delivers a chokeslam on him for the win.
Winner: Lucien Price
Cruz Montana then makes his way to the ring. Grayson Waller follows, and Tony D'Angelo joins the announce desk.
Cruz Montana vs. Grayson Waller in a #1 Contenders Match for the NXT Championship
The bell rings and the two men fire off right hands with one another. Waller fires off right hands on Montana's midsection, but Montana levels him and delivers a suplex to him. He follows it up with a running senton and delivers a dive to send Waller crashing over the announce desk.
Back from the break, Montana delivers a superplex to Waller and delivers an off the shoulder facebuster to him. He connects with a Death Valley Driver on Waller and goes for a pin, but Montana kicks out and delivers a cutter to Waller.
Montana sets up for Spin The Block on Waller, but Waller rolls out of the way and Montana sends him crashing off the ring apron with a big boot. Waller runs into the ring and delivers a rolling flatliner to Montana, then goes for a pin but Montana kicks out and rolls up Waller. Waller kicks out and lands a jumping knee on the back of Montana's neck, then ascends to the top rope and looks to fly.
Montana intercepts Waller with an inverted atomic drop, then drags him up the ropes. Waller escapes out of the ring and flies back into the ring, but Montana catches him with Spin The Block. Before Montana can pin Waller, Zilla Fatu appears to attack both men and cause the disqualification.
Winner (and new Number One Contender): N/A (no contest due to outside interference)
After the match, Zilla delivers a Frog Splash to Montana and one on Waller. He stares down D'Angelo from inside the ring as he makes it clear he has his eye on the NXT Championship and the show goes off the air.