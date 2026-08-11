WWE NXT Results 8/11 - Women's North American Title On The Line, #1 Contenders Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE NXT" on August 11, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Zaria will be putting her Women's North American Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining in a Fatal Four-Way Match on the July 14 episode of "NXT" as she defends against WrenQCC's Wren Sinclair. Sinclair secured her title shot during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" when she retained her Women's Speed Championship against Zaria via time limit draw per an agreement that the two women came to with "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone.

Tony D'Angelo will be finding out who his next challenger for the NXT Championship is, as Cruz Montana goes head-to-head with Grayson Waller in a Number One Contenders Match. Montana and Waller have both made it clear they have their eyes on the NXT Championship, finding themselves involved in a verbal confrontation with one another and D'Angelo last Tuesday that ended in D'Angelo telling both men to fight it out among themselves as to who challenges him next.

Saquon Shugars will be colliding with Dion Lennox of DarkState as the former continues his quest to put an end to DarkState for kicking him out of the stable. Shugars holds a win against Lennox in singles competition from "NXT" The Great American Bash on June 28, and the two men later met one another in a Six Man Tag Team Match when Lennox and his stablemates Osiris Griffin and Cutler James emerged victorious against Shugars, Romeo Moreno, and Noam Dar on the July 21 episode of "NXT".

Shawn Spears will be joining forces with Lizzy Rain to square off against Niko Vance and Izzi Dame in a Mixed Tag Team Match. With Spears having made it crystal clear that he's out for retribution against Dame and Vance for betraying him a handful of weeks ago, Rain emerged victorious against Dame in singles competition on the July 28 episode of "NXT" with assistance from Spears when he distracted Dame by taking out Vance on the outside.

Kam Hendrix will be in action as he goes one-on-one with Mason Rook. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise since Hendrix has claimed that he sustained a serious injury from an attack at the hands of Rook, with things culminating last Tuesday when they came close to finding themselves involved in a backstage brawl with one another.

Additionally, Lexis King of BirthRight will be taking on Lucien Price amidst bubbling tensions between Price and his OTM tag team partner Bronco Nima over Nima's focus on his AAA stable Los Perros del Mal.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping some of the events from last Tuesday's episode of "NXT".

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as we see Lizzy Rain without Shawn Spears backstage. Izzi Dame and Niko Vance pass her, telling her that they told her Spears wouldn't show. All three competitors then make their way to the ring.