Matt Hardy Says He's A 'Lifer' In Wrestling, Plans To Pass Secrets To Next Generation

Matt Hardy has been one half of the one of the most prolific tag teams in modern wrestling. Alongside brother Jeff, The Hardys revolutionized tag team wrestling. Together and apart, The Hardys have carved their own paths, including their own Broken Universe. Decades into their respective careers, they are still active and winning titles in TNA and on the indies.They have hours-long autograph sessions after shows and at cons. Even at 51, Matt doesn't show any signs of winding down his career.

On Busted Open, Hardy described himself as a lifer and once his in-ring career is done, he thinks he'll be agenting matches or in creative. He joked that Jeff, on the other hand, might "melt into nature." Hardy thinks he has a lot to offer other talent. "I feel like I've lived a lot of lives. I have learned the good and the bad and I can help people avoid slippery slopes that can be very dangerous. I can help people right from the jump. I'm not someone who is afraid to share my secrets."

He has so much knowledge to share from people like Michael Hayes. He wants others to be better than him, including his kids if they decide to follow in his footsteps. Hardy wants to show others how to do things in the safest and smartest way.

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