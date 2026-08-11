WWE's Booker T Provides Strong Opinion On Whether Roman Reigns Is Overrated

Earlier this week, professional wrestling podcast host Conrad Thompson made headlines when he voiced his opinion of Roman Reigns being the most overrated main event star in WWE history, arguing that he is "Goldberg if Goldberg worked more than 10 minutes" on Eric Bischoff's "83 Weeks" podcast. Some within the industry have aired their frustrations with Thompson's comments, including "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T, who defended Reigns during a recent edition of "Hall of Fame."

"Conrad Thompson, man. He's so far off on this take, it's not even funny, man ... I've said it a thousand times. Right now, at this at this stage of the game, Roman Reigns is the best damn wrestler in the world. Alright? And I know, I spot talent. I see it all day long. I know if a guy can make it in this business, within three minutes if he can get in my ring," he explained. "Every guy that get in the ring with Roman, that's the best match they're going to have that year."

Booker T continued by comparing the match that CM Punk had with Reigns at WrestleMania 42 to his most recent Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, claiming that his battle with the "OTC" was much better.

"It was nowhere near the same match or as good of a match that he had with Roman ... CM Punk looked younger than I have seen him look in quite some time in that match," he stated. "It looked like he could work another 10 years, but after the Cody match, I might reevaluate that."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.