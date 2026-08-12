AEW Dynamite Results 8/12 - TNT Championship On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 12, 2026, coming to you live from The Pearl Theater at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada!

Kevin Knight will be putting his TNT Championship on the line as he defends against Jericho. Not only has Knight had successful defenses against the likes of Darby Allin, Lio Rush, Brian Cage, HOOK, Dezmond Xavier and Myron Reed, and MJF among others across "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" over the last several weeks, but himself and Jericho met in the ring during last Wednesday's "Dynamite" Grand Slam Mexico television special when Jericho, Mistico, and Allin emerged victorious against Knight and his stablemates Kazuchika Okada and Hechicero.

Two more competitors look to advance to the next round of blind draws in the Continental Challenge Cup Tournament, as reigning Continental Champion and Death Riders leader Jon Moxley squares off against Jack Perry while The Dogs' David Finlay goes one-on-one with Jay White of The Bang Bang Gang in a pair of first round matches. Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration, Eddie Kingston, and Moxley's stablemate Claudio Castagnoli all advanced to the next round of the Continental Challenge Cup Tournament this past Saturday on "Collision", defeating Matt Sydal, The Don Callis Family's Jake Doyle, and White's stablemate Ace Austin respectively.

MJF will be taking part in his first match since being dethroned as AEW World Champion by Kenny Omega during the "Dynamite" Beach Break special on July 8 as he squares off against Nick Wayne and "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a Three-Way Match with the Number Two Spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In on August 30 awaiting the winner. Andrade secured the Number One Spot in the All In Casino Gauntlet Match last Wednesday when he emerged victorious against Komander and Tommaso Ciampa in a Three-Way Match.