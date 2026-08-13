AEW International Champion Kyle Fletcher Set For Three Way Match In Wembley

Kyle Fletcher will defend his International Championship against former champions Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada at AEW All In.

Fletcher appeared during "AEW Dynamite" alongside Don Callis and Okada in a backstage segment, where-in Callis said he had spoken with Tony Khan about his upcoming defense. Fletcher prayed that it wasn't anything to do with the former two-time champion Takeshita, whom Fletcher dethroned at "Beach Break."

Alas, Callis said he would be challenging, going on to break the news that he wouldn't be the only one as good news; Okada would be challenging to make the match a three-way, bettering the odds of the title coming back to the Don Callis Family, as Callis and Okada had phrased it.

Okada held the title for 316 days as Unified Champion, beating Kenny Omega to unify the title as reigning Continental Champion at All In Texas, before eventually being dethroned by Takeshita for his second run.