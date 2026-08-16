After initially acting as if he was retired upon his loss to Oba Femi at WWE WrestleMania 42, only to return later and dominate "The Destroyer," Brock Lesnar has since legitimately hung up his boots after yet again suffering a defeat at the hands of Femi at the recent SummerSlam PLE. Speaking on "Something to Wrestle," WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield reflected on Lesnar's career.

"What a good dude, man. I love Brock," JBL said. He then praised Lesnar for his success across his career, stating that every institute he worked for was lucky to have him. "I mean, this is a once-in-a-generation freak."

"I've been in so many arenas, when Brock would walk out and everything changed," he continued. "Talk about a legend — a legend before he's 50! A pretty incredible run."

Years ago, Lesnar had a bout with diverticulitis, and according to JBL, this cut his UFC career short. "If Brock hadn't had diverticulitis, he might still be UFC champion," the veteran opined, before touching on how relatively rare it was for Lesnar to actually wrestle in WWE. "When you talk about 80-something matches in 14 years? ... We used to have that in 3 months or 4 months. ... For Brock to be able to wrestle so few times a year and have as great matches as he had with as many different people? ... It's absolutely unheard of!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.