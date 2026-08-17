Former WWE Star Maven Reveals The Best Place To Aim When Striking With A Steel Chair

Former WWE talent Maven Huffman has dedicated his time to explaining some of the secrets of the pro wrestling industry, as well as sharing his unfiltered opinions of some of the wrestlers he shared a ring with. During a recent episode of his YouTube channel, Maven reacted to the Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi Hell in a Cell match at WWE SummerSlam, and picked apart certain segments, like Lesnar hitting Femi with a steel chair.

"As devastating as they look, the meaty portion of your back is where you want to take a chair shot," he explained. "That's a good thing, because it saves wrestlers from having to hit people over the head with chairs ... They look good and they do the least long-term damage!"

Maven personally took a few chair shots to the head in his day. During an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he recalled his 2002 Royal Rumble appearance where he eliminated The Undertaker. Shortly thereafter, Maven had to take a chair from "The Deadman."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Maven Huffman's YouTube channel, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.