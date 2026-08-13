TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 8/13 - TNA World Championship On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on August 13, 2026, coming to you from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Nic Nemeth will be putting the TNA World Championship on the line in a TNA ring for the first time since retaining against KC Navarro on the July 23 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" as he defends against one half of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions Jeff Hardy. Nic became increasingly frustrated with Jeff during last Thursday's edition of "Thursday Night Impact" when Jeff seemingly paid no attention to anything he had to say about him as Jeff worked on a piece of artwork during a backstage contract singing between both men for tonight's match.

Speaking of Navarro, he defeated Brian Myers in singles competition last Thursday via disqualification thanks to interference at the hands of Myers' System stablemate Eddie Edwards. Eddie and Myers continued to beat down Navarro in the moments that followed until Fabian Aicher came to Navarro's aid. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella subsequently made a tag match pitting Navarro and Aichner against Eddie and Myers, which was ultimately won by the latter two men. Following such events, Navarro will be going head-to-head with Eddie tonight while Myers will be colliding with another rival of The System in Ricky Sosa.

The first semifinals match in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament will be held tonight, as Indi Hartwell squares off against The Elegance Brand's M By Elegance. Hartwell defeated Vicious Vicki Venuto in the first round and "WWE NXT" star Thea Hail in the quarterfinals to secure her spot in the semifinals, while M received a buy into the semifinals when a first round match between fellow WWE star Wendy Choo and Elayna Black ended in a time limit draw with the winner of said match set to have taken on M in the quarterfinals.

Additionally, Rich Swann and BDE will be joining forces with a mystery tag team partner to square off against Order 4's Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, and Special Agent 0 in a Six Man Tag Team Match. Moose will also be hosting "The Face Of The Franchise Speech" talk show before he faces off against Frankie Kazarian in an Escape The Cage Match at TNA Lockdown on August 23.