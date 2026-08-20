AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Explains How Process Of Choosing Entrance Music Has Changed

A wrestler's entrance music tells fans so much about them. It can tell them if the wrestler is to be cheered or feared. It sets the tone for their matches and sometimes promos. It can alert fans of the babyface coming to make the save or the dastardly heel coming to cause trouble. When the theme is a great one, just a few chords or sound effects like glass shattering tells fans who is on the way and creates a massive reaction, especially if they haven't heard it in a while.

One of the most recognizable current theme songs is for the Death Riders. It's one that evokes brutality. It can signal a combination of six members coming to create havoc. During a recent appearance on Wrestling Unpacked, Death Rider member Claudio Castagnoli weighed in on entrance music. "I think wrestlers nowadays have a lot more say in what they would like their entrance music to be. And then again, it's kind of a collaboration between the person that makes the music and then he just kind of does his thing and then you listen to it and you're like, 'this is awesome' or kind of can we tweak this a little bit to kind of make it your own. In the past, it was just 'this is your music' and that was it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Unpacked and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.