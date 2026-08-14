Chelsea Green Looks Back On Interim WWE Women's Title Ladder Match Win At SummerSlam

One of the most exciting moments from WWE SummerSlam 2026 was watching Chelsea Green ascend the ladder and pull down the interim WWE Women's Championship. The star bested Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and Lash Legend in the ladder match to capture the gold.

Green sat down with Nikki Bella on "The Nikki & Brie Show" to look back on the most memorable night of her career. She explained she was actually very "at peace" going out there.

"I've been doing this long enough where I can see every face in the audience. I can take everything in," she said. "I can usually hear what's going on, what people are screaming from ringside. But, in that moment, when I was making my entrance, I kind of feel like I blacked out and I kind of turned into a little bit of a pop star. It felt like my concert as I was walking down to the ring."

She explained that the emotions started to soak in throughout the match, as she knew what was coming. When Flair and Cargill took their last big bump, Green said she started getting chills. After 13 years of missing out on things like weddings and births, Green said it was all worth it.

"So much has led me to scurrying up that ladder," she said. "Bayley texted me the other day and said, 'Girl. I've never seen someone climb a ladder so fast.' I was like, part of me, in that moment, I was like, 'If I don't get up there and climb that ladder and grab that title down, they could change the finish. Anything could happen.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.