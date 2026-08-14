WWE SmackDown Results 8/14 - Three Championships Up For Grabs & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 14, 2026, coming to you live from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts!

Tiffany Stratton will be putting the Women's United States Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Jade Cargill at WWE Night of Champions on June 27 as she defends against Fatal Influence member Jacy Jayne. Jayne's stablemates Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley retained their Women's Tag Team Championship against Stratton and Interim Women's Champion Chelsea Green during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown". This provided Jayne with her title opportunity tonight, as per an agreement that all five women had come to in a verbal confrontation beforehand.

Baron Corbin will be defending his United States Championship against former titleholder Carmelo Hayes in what will mark Hayes' first match on "SmackDown" since the July 10 edition of the show. After Corbin had retained his title against Hayes' former friend Trick Williams last Friday, Hayes blindsided Corbin with an attack backstage later that same night and informed him of their match tonight.

Another title will also be on the line, as AAA World Tag Team Champions and War Raiders' members Ivar and Erik challenge Damian Priest and R-Truth for their WWE Tag Team Championship. The two teams met one another in a Winner Takes All Title For Title Match on the July 30 episode of "SmackDown", but the match ultimately ended in referee stoppage when all four men began brawling with one another.

Additionally, titleholder CM Punk and Kevin Owens are both advertised to appear ahead of their Undisputed WWE Championship match next Friday. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are also scheduled to appear as well amid rising tensions between the two men over Orton costing Rhodes his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Punk at WWE SummerSlam Saturday on August 1 when he interfered.