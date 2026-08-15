AEW Collision Results 8/15 - Three Continental Cup Matches, Trios Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on August 15, 2026, coming to you from The Pearl Theater at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada!

The first round of the Continental Challenge Cup continues when Hechicero takes on Brian Cage. Friends and Conglomeration members Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong will square off. Katsuyori Shibata will go one-on-one with Nigel McGuinness ahead of his match at Death Before Dishonor against Lee Moriarty.

The Hurt Syndicate have previously said they're open for business. Last week, Shane Taylor Promotions took them up on their offer to do business. Tonight, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley will team up with Moriarty and Taylor.

On "Dynamite", Lethal Twist came out with The Demand after Swerve confronted Hangman Page and BRODIDO. The new champs will defend their Trios Championships against Lethal Twist.

After Mercedes Moné attacked Willow Nightingale during an interview with Renee Paquette, she lost the respect of Zayda Steel. Tonight, Steel challenges Moné for the first time. Divine Dominion will be in action after breaking pub glasses in Brawling Birds pub set.