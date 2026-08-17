WWE Raw Results 8/17 - Intercontinental Championship On The Line & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 17, 2026, coming to you live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York!
AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio will be competing in his first match on "Raw" since coming up short to Ethan Page on the July 27 edition of the show as he challenges Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship. This will mark Gable's second defense since dethroning Penta at WWE SummerSlam Sunday on August 2, having retained his Intercontinental Championship against the aforementioned Page at a live event on August 6.
The World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament is set to continue tonight as AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix takes on AAA star El Fiscal while Dragon Lee faces fellow El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a pair of first round matches, with the winners set to square off against one another in the semifinals. The aforementioned Penta secured his spot in the semifinals during last Monday's edition of "Raw" when he emerged victorious against one half of the reigning AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Laredo Kid in a first round match, while La Parka scored a win against Psycho Clown in another first round match on the August 15 episode of "AAA On Fox" to advance.
Although Solo Sikoa looked to gain permanent independence from his family The Bloodline by earning a victory against his older brother Jey Uso in the main event of last Monday's show, he ultimately came up short to Jey with their other brother Jimmy Uso got involved in matters. As per the deal that Sikoa and Jey had come to earlier that night, Sikoa will be delivered to his cousin and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns tonight as he reunites with The Bloodline.
Additionally, Sol Ruca will be in action as she goes head-to-head with Lyra Valkyria after herself and IYO SKY defeated Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez last Monday.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what went down between The Bloodline and Solo Sikoa last Monday.
Michael Cole and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as Stephanie Vaquer makes her way to the ring.
We Hear From Stephanie Vaquer
Vaquer says she's in the ring for one reason: her Women's World Championship. She says she doesn't want to talk and says everyone knows professional wrestling is her first language, then dares Liv Morgan to come to the ring and fight her.
Morgan's music hits and she makes her way out alongside Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Morgan says she's had a lot on her mind and says Becky Lynch said that her holding the Women's World Championship negates all the hard work of the women that came before her. She says she doesn't care, then says she's a champion for herself and reminds Vaquer she beat her at both WrestleMania 42 and the week that followed.
Morgan says the girl that Vaquer and Lynch berate on a weekly basis is on her way to becoming the longest reigning Women's World Champion of all time. Vaquer says if Morgan isn't scared, she should stop running and get in the ring with her.
Morgan, Rodriguez, and Perez all get in the ring as Morgan tells Vaquer she'll regret this. Vaquer clocks Morgan, but Perez and Rodriguez pounce on her to beat her down. Vaquer dumps Perez out of the ring and low bridges Rodriguez out to join her, then brawls with Morgan in the middle of the ring. Vaquer levels Morgan with a thrust kick, but Perez delivers a chop block to Vaquer and beats her down with Rodriguez as Morgan laughs on.
Lynch's music hits and she runs out to the ring. She pulls Morgan out of the ring to send her crashing into the barricade, then does the same to Perez. Rodriguez delivers a right hand to Lynch and dumps her in the ring, but Lynch sends Rodriguez back outside and gets in Vaquer's face as she argues with her. This opens the door for Morgan to pull Lynch out of the ring and send her crashing into the ring post, but Vaquer delivers a crossbody to Morgan off the ring apron. Rodriguez runs over Vaquer with a big boot and dumps her back in the ring, where Morgan lands a codebreaker on Vaquer and Perez follows it up with Pop Rox.
JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio make their way to the ring during the commercial break. Je'Von Evans follows them.
Je'Von Evans vs. JD McDonagh (w/ Dominik Mysterio)
The bell rings and McDonagh slaps Evans. Evans runs the ropes, but Dominik trips him and McDonagh levels him with a back elbow. Evans clotheslines McDonagh over the barricade near the timekeeper's area, then flies over the barricade to send McDonagh on a nearby chair.
Evans dumps McDonagh in the ring, but Dominik looks to interfere as McDonagh distracts the referee. Evans fights off Dominik, opening the door for McDonagh to begin targeting Evans' left leg by sending it bouncing off the ring post three times. McDonagh wears down Evans' left leg with a submission hold, but Evans lands a springboard flipping kick on McDonagh back from the break and delivers a clothesline to him off the top rope.
Evans pins McDonagh, but McDonagh kicks out and delivers a headbutt to Evans. He fires off kicks on Evans' head and ascends up the ropes, but Evans joins him up there. McDonagh pulls Evans off the ropes to send him crashing into the top turnbuckle and sets up for a moonsault, but Evans moves out of the way and delivers an OG Cutter to him for the win.
Winner: Je'Von Evans
After the match, Big Cass blindsides Evans from behind and fires off stomps on him in the corner. He delivers a clothesline to Evans and follows it up with East River Crossing. Cass looks to leave, but Evans stops him and asks him if that's all he's got. Cass turns back around and heads back into the ring, but Evans rocks Cass with a right hand and delivers a dive to him through the middle rope. He rains down right hands and left hands on Cass, but Dominik sends Evans crashing into the ring post. Cass then sends Evans crashing into the barricade near the timekeeper's area spine first and another one of the barricades before dumping him back in the ring and delivering a big boot to him.
Rey Fenix then makes his way to the ring. El Fiscal follows.
Rey Fenix vs. El Fiscal in a First Round Match for the World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament
The bell rings and the two lock up. Fiscal gets Fenix up on his shoulders, but Fenix escapes and delivers a springboard flipping cutter to Fiscal. The two men teeter on the ropes, but Fenix fights off Fiscal and runs the top rope to send Fiscal crashing off it with a kick. He then delivers a crossbody to him off the top rope and on the outside of the ring.
Back from the break, Fenix delivers a jumping knee to Fiscal in the corner and sits him on the top rope. He gets Fiscal up on his shoulders and delivers a Mexican Muscle Buster to him for the win.
Winner: Rey Fenix
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