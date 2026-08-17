WWE Raw Results 8/17 - Intercontinental Championship On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 17, 2026, coming to you live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York!

AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio will be competing in his first match on "Raw" since coming up short to Ethan Page on the July 27 edition of the show as he challenges Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship. This will mark Gable's second defense since dethroning Penta at WWE SummerSlam Sunday on August 2, having retained his Intercontinental Championship against the aforementioned Page at a live event on August 6.

The World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament is set to continue tonight as AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix takes on AAA star El Fiscal while Dragon Lee faces fellow El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a pair of first round matches, with the winners set to square off against one another in the semifinals. The aforementioned Penta secured his spot in the semifinals during last Monday's edition of "Raw" when he emerged victorious against one half of the reigning AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Laredo Kid in a first round match, while La Parka scored a win against Psycho Clown in another first round match on the August 15 episode of "AAA On Fox" to advance.

Although Solo Sikoa looked to gain permanent independence from his family The Bloodline by earning a victory against his older brother Jey Uso in the main event of last Monday's show, he ultimately came up short to Jey with their other brother Jimmy Uso got involved in matters. As per the deal that Sikoa and Jey had come to earlier that night, Sikoa will be delivered to his cousin and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns tonight as he reunites with The Bloodline.

Additionally, Sol Ruca will be in action as she goes head-to-head with Lyra Valkyria after herself and IYO SKY defeated Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez last Monday.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what went down between The Bloodline and Solo Sikoa last Monday.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves then greet audiences at home as Stephanie Vaquer makes her way to the ring.