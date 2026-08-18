WWE NXT Results 8/18 - Four-Way #1 Contenders Match, Speed Championship Up For Grabs

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on August 18, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Rey Fenix will be finding out who will be challenging him for his AAA Cruiserweight Championship next week, as EK Prosper, AAA star La Parka, Romeo Moreno, and Tristan Angels collide with one another in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match. "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone was seen speaking with AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio on the phone during last Tuesday's show, during which Rey suggested Prosper and Parka as entrants in tonight's match. Moreno and Angels were later revealed as the other two competitors in a backstage conversation that same night, despite Monreo showing hesitancy about taking part in tonight's match due to a fear that he was abandoning his mentor Noam Dar.

BirthRight's Lexis King will be putting his Speed Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Romeo Moreno on the June 2 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Lucien Price. Price emerged victorious against King in a non-title match last Tuesday as his OTM tag team partner Bronco Nima watched on from backstage.

Jackson Drake of Vanity Project will be competing in his first match on "NXT" since emerging victorious against one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions Tavion Heights on the July 14 episode of the show as he collides with Shiloh Hill. Per an agreement that was come to in the aforementioned Stone's office last Tuesday, if Drake wins tonight, then he gets a shot at Myles Borne's North American Championship at "NXT" Heatwave on August 30 while his stablemates Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor receive a shot at Borne and Heights' NXT Tag Team Championship on that same night.

NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey will be joining forces with her friend and Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair to take on Kelani Jordan and Kali Armstrong. With Jordan and Armstrong both seeking NXT Women's Championship matches last Tuesday, Grey granted Jordan her shot at Heatwave and told Armstrong she would have the one that followed that. A frustrated Armstrong subsequently clocked Grey in her injured ear from her NXT Women's Championship Underground match against Lola Vice on August 3 before herself and Jordan continued to beat down Grey and Sinclair.

Additionally, Nattie will be squaring off against Thea Hail after the latter and her newfound friend Jaida Parker scored a win against Nattie's allies Karmen Petrovic and EVOLVE Women's Champion Nikkita Lyons on the August 4 episode of "NXT".