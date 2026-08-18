Dave Meltzer Explains How AEW's Tony Khan Approaches Booking Around Injuries

Injuries have and will always be a part of professional wrestling given the physical nature of the business. No matter how healthy someone might look on the surface, there is a big chance that same person is still working with a degree of pain that they simply can't shake without having a major surgery, and for AEW President Tony Khan, he tries his best to book his shows around these injuries.

On a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer talked about the longevity of certain wrestlers, what styles last longer than others, and how certain companies book people depending on injuries. Meltzer explained that in the case of Khan, he runs the risk of wiping the booking sheet clean after every pay-per-view as he waits for medical reports.

"They do a pay-per-view, and then Tony doesn't really start booking Wednesday [Dynamite] until he gets the medical reports. 'Okay, who is okay to work Wednesday?' Whereas in the old days, it's like you did a pay-per-view on Sunday, and Monday you were wrestling and there was no qualms about it. It wasn't like 'Oh, we have to wait and see,' it's kind of like you're expected, you know you're expected to not get hurt. Whereas in AEW I think one of the things is is like 'Well, it's like a football game,' you know what I mean? It's like 'We're going to have injuries after every show and then we have to adjust.'"

This mentality has come under some scrutiny in the past as AEW has had the reputation of not being able to follow up on the momentum generated by pay-per-views due to a sub-par fallout episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.