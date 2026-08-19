AEW Dynamite Results 8/19 - Four-Way TBS Championship Match And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 19, 2026, coming to you live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland!
Maya World will be putting her TBS Championship on the line as she defends against CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander in a Four-Way Match. With Statlander having been shown to have plenty of issues with Shida and Persephone over the last few weeks, the latter two women defeated World and her tag team partner Hyan on the August 8 episode of "AEW Collision". World and Thunder Rosa subsequently scored a win against Shida and Persephone during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" when Shida accidentally knocked Persephone off the ring apron while she was aiming for World.
Will Ospreay will be challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In on August 30. Before the two men meet in London, England, they will both be sitting down with AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette and taking part in a pair of trios matches. Omega will be joining forces with his Elite stablemates Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson to square off against Mark Davis, El Clon, and Jake Doyle of The Don Callis Family, while Ospreay will be teaming up with his New Japan Pro-Wrestling United Empire stablemates Henare and Francesco Akira to face fellow Don Callis Family members Brian Cage, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer.
Speaking of The Don Callis Family, Hechicero will be in action as he squares off against Nigel McGuinness while Continental Champion Jon Moxley collides with The Bang Bang Gang's Jay White in a pair of quarterfinals matches for the Continental Challenge Cup. Moxley and White defeated Jack Perry and The Dogs' David Finlay respectively in a pair of first round matches last Wednesday to secure their spots in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Hechicero and McGuinness emerged victorious against the aforementioned Cage and The Opps' Katsuyori Shibata in two more first round matches from this past Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" as Roderick Strong also advanced to the quarterfinals that same night with a win against his Conglomeration stablemate Kyle O'Reilly.
Additionally, titleholder Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone will be sitting down with the aforementioned Paquette ahead of their All In AEW Women's World Championship match.
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz greet audiences at home as United Empire makes their way to the ring. The Don Callis Family.
The Don Callis Family (w/ Don Callis) vs. Will Ospreay, Henare, and Francesco Akira
Ospreay and Brian Cage begin the action. The bell rings and Ospreay looks to land a hurricanrana on Cage. Cage avoids it, but Akira tags in and Ospreay assists him in delivering a move to Rocky Romero (who has tagged in on his side). Henare and Lance Archer tag in, and Henare looks to level Archer with a series of shoulder tackles. Archer blocks them and connects with one of his own on Henare, then fires off chops on him in the corner.
Henare delivers a spinning kick to Archer's head, then tags in Ospreay. Ospreay and Henare whip Archer into the ropes for Henare to land a running senton on Archer. Henare and Ospreay then help Akira deliver a splash to Archer, but Archer sets up for a chokeslam on Akira. Akira lands a double kick under Archer's jaw before Romero takes a cheap shot at Akira from the ring apron.
Back from the break, Ospreay tags in and levels Romero. He delivers a corkscrew kick to Cage and an enzuigiri to Romero in the corner as Henare delivers a step-up knee strike at the same time to him. Ospreay pins Romero, but Archer breaks the fall and Akira fires off chops on him. Archer swiftly levels Akira with a forearm, but Henare delivers a Samoan Drop to him. Cage takes out Henare with a discus lariat, but Ospreay catches Cage with a reverse hurricanrana.
Romero sets up for a sliced bread on Ospreay, but Ospreay escapes. Opreay helps Akira deliver a kick to take out Cage on the outside and follows it up with a moonsault to him off the ring apron. Romero slides into the corner, but Ospreay catches him with a Hidden Blade for the win.
Winners: Will Ospreay, Henare, and Francesco Akira
Tony Schiavone Catches Up With Kyle Fletcher
Schiavone introduces Fletcher, and he makes his way out. Schiavone asks Fletcher for his thoughts about Kazuchika Okada telling Renee Paquette backstage that he expects Fletcher to raise his hand if he dethrones him in their International Championship Three-Way Match at All In that also involves Konosuke Takeshita, and Fletcher says that his reign with the International Championship is the greatest of all time, then says he doesn't plan on letting that stop on August 30. He says he owes Don Callis a lot and is willing to do along with this plan, then addresses Takeshita and calls him selfish.
Takeshita's music hits and he makes his way out. He gets into the ring and brawls with Fletcher, but Fletcher delivers a Half Nelson suplex to Takeshita. Takeshita intercepts Fletcher with a Blue Thunder Bomb and follows it up with a poisionrana, then delivers a knee strike to Fletcher and connects with a Raging Fire on him. Takeshita grabs the International Championship belt and holds it up as he stands over Fletcher as commentary questions where Okada is.
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