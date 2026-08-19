AEW Dynamite Results 8/19 - Four-Way TBS Championship Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on August 19, 2026, coming to you live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland!

Maya World will be putting her TBS Championship on the line as she defends against CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander in a Four-Way Match. With Statlander having been shown to have plenty of issues with Shida and Persephone over the last few weeks, the latter two women defeated World and her tag team partner Hyan on the August 8 episode of "AEW Collision". World and Thunder Rosa subsequently scored a win against Shida and Persephone during last Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" when Shida accidentally knocked Persephone off the ring apron while she was aiming for World.

Will Ospreay will be challenging Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In on August 30. Before the two men meet in London, England, they will both be sitting down with AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette and taking part in a pair of trios matches. Omega will be joining forces with his Elite stablemates Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson to square off against Mark Davis, El Clon, and Jake Doyle of The Don Callis Family, while Ospreay will be teaming up with his New Japan Pro-Wrestling United Empire stablemates Henare and Francesco Akira to face fellow Don Callis Family members Brian Cage, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer.

Speaking of The Don Callis Family, Hechicero will be in action as he squares off against Nigel McGuinness while Continental Champion Jon Moxley collides with The Bang Bang Gang's Jay White in a pair of quarterfinals matches for the Continental Challenge Cup. Moxley and White defeated Jack Perry and The Dogs' David Finlay respectively in a pair of first round matches last Wednesday to secure their spots in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Hechicero and McGuinness emerged victorious against the aforementioned Cage and The Opps' Katsuyori Shibata in two more first round matches from this past Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision" as Roderick Strong also advanced to the quarterfinals that same night with a win against his Conglomeration stablemate Kyle O'Reilly.

Additionally, titleholder Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone will be sitting down with the aforementioned Paquette ahead of their All In AEW Women's World Championship match.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz greet audiences at home as United Empire makes their way to the ring. The Don Callis Family.