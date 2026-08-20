Kevin Owens Listed As Betting Favorite To Beat CM Punk & Win WWE Title On SmackDown

Kevin Owens won the opportunity to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk for his gold during his shock return at WWE SummerSlam, and according to the betting odds, at least, "The Prize Fighter" is the favorite to win the bout on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.

According to BetOnline's odds listed for the match, Owens sits at -190 on Thursday, with the champion at +145. Risking $100 on Owens would result in a $52.63 payout if he wins, and putting the same amount of money on Punk would result in a $145 victory. The odds are listed as such as of this writing and can always change.

With WWE's next premium live event, outside of next month's Sunday Night's Main Event, not scheduled until Money in the Bank in New Orleans on October 10, Owens chose to call his shot following his SummerSlam four-way victory at the show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A Montreal native, Owens told Faces Magazine he chose the location because what could have been the final match of his career, before his neck surgery, had taken place in the city. He also explained his mother, who has battled health issues over the years, will be able to travel to see him compete.

Owens returned to kick off night two of SummerSlam after 17 months on the shelf due to his neck injury and surgery. Prior to the "Biggest Party of the Summer," his most recent match was an unsanctioned bout against best friend Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2025, but he clarified he had been having issues for months prior to that Toronto match.