TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 8/20 - Lethal Lockdown Advantage Match & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on August 20, 2026, coming to you from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Bear Bronson, and Brian Myers of The System will be squaring off against KC Navarro, Jada Stone, Ricky Sosa, and Fabian Aichner in a Lethal Lockdown Match this coming Sunday at TNA Lockdown. Before the two teams meet one another, Myers and Aichner will be going one-on-one with each other tonight in a Lethal Lockdown Advantage Match to determine which team will be able to let members into the cage first. Alisha will also be taking part in a match of her own tonight when she squares off against Harley Hudson in singles competition after crashing a meeting between Hudson and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella on the August 6 episode of "Thursday Night Impact".
Speaking of Lockdown, TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will be defending their title against Ryan Nemeth and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth in a Steel Cage Match at Sunday's pay-per-view event. That same night will also see Elijah face A.J. Francis in a Steel Cage Match and Moose take on Frankie Kazarian in an Escape the Cage Match. With those three matches on the horizon, Matt, Jeff, Moose, and Elijah will be joining forces with one another tonight to take on Nic, Ryan, Francis, and Kazarian in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.
Jada Stone will be squaring off against Heather By Elegance of The Elegance Brand in a semifinals match for the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament. The winner will face Heather's stablemate M By Elegance in the finals, with M having defeated Indi Hartwell in a semifinals match of her own during last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact" due to Hartwell being distracted by a brawl between Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Xia Brookside and her Lockdown opponent Elayna Black.
Additionally, Rich Swann will be going head-to-head with The Elegance Brand's BDE. Order 4 leader Msutafa Ali will also be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on his mind to share.
We are live! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as Order 4 makes their way to the ring.
We Hear From Mustafa Ali
Ali requests the fans remain silent while he talks, then says there's a problem. He says there's a crisis and state of emergency at play, then says a new International Champion in Jason Hotch was crowned a few weeks ago. He says Hotch won in front of his wife and daughter, but the problem isn't that. He says the problem is with Hotch being a bad father and says the toys that Hotch plays with his daughter is because of him and not Hotch. He says the same goes for the clothes that Hotch's wife wears, but Hotch still has the audacity to stab him in the back.
Ali says he deserves loyalty and he will get it. He directly addresses John Skyler and says he spoke to Daria Rae tonight. He says Skyler will fight Hotch tonight, but it won't be for the International Championship. He then thanks the fans.
Rich Swann then makes his way to the ring. The. Elegance Brand follows.
Rich Swann (w/ BDE) vs. Mr. Elegance (w/ The Elegance Brand)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Mr. Elegance levels Swann with a shoulder tackle, but Swann takes down Mr. Elegance with a dropkick. M By Elegance hops up onto the apron to distract the referee, opening the door for Heather By Elegance to deliver a Tornado DDT.
Mr. Elegance takes advantage and rains down right hands on Swann, then whips him into the corner chest first and delivers a delayed vertical suplex to him. He goes for a pin, but Swann kicks out and Mr. Elegance delivers a German suplex to him. He follows it up with a clothesline and pins Swann, but Swann kicks out.
Swann delivers a kick to Mr. Elegance's chest, then levels him with a clothesline and lands a roundhouse kick on his head. He hits a standing splash on Mr. Elegance and goes for a pin, but Mr. Elegance kicks out and looks to send Swann crashing into the mat. Swann reverses into a roll up for the win.
Winner: Rich Swann
After the match, BDE joins Swann in the ring as The Righteous appear on the entrance ramp to stare them down and Mr. Elegance throws a tantrum on the outside of the ring.
Back from the break, The Elegance Brand makes their way back out. Jada Stone follows.
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