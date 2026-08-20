TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 8/20 - Lethal Lockdown Advantage Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on August 20, 2026, coming to you from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Bear Bronson, and Brian Myers of The System will be squaring off against KC Navarro, Jada Stone, Ricky Sosa, and Fabian Aichner in a Lethal Lockdown Match this coming Sunday at TNA Lockdown. Before the two teams meet one another, Myers and Aichner will be going one-on-one with each other tonight in a Lethal Lockdown Advantage Match to determine which team will be able to let members into the cage first. Alisha will also be taking part in a match of her own tonight when she squares off against Harley Hudson in singles competition after crashing a meeting between Hudson and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella on the August 6 episode of "Thursday Night Impact".

Speaking of Lockdown, TNA World Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy will be defending their title against Ryan Nemeth and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth in a Steel Cage Match at Sunday's pay-per-view event. That same night will also see Elijah face A.J. Francis in a Steel Cage Match and Moose take on Frankie Kazarian in an Escape the Cage Match. With those three matches on the horizon, Matt, Jeff, Moose, and Elijah will be joining forces with one another tonight to take on Nic, Ryan, Francis, and Kazarian in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.

Jada Stone will be squaring off against Heather By Elegance of The Elegance Brand in a semifinals match for the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament. The winner will face Heather's stablemate M By Elegance in the finals, with M having defeated Indi Hartwell in a semifinals match of her own during last Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact" due to Hartwell being distracted by a brawl between Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Xia Brookside and her Lockdown opponent Elayna Black.

Additionally, Rich Swann will be going head-to-head with The Elegance Brand's BDE. Order 4 leader Msutafa Ali will also be appearing in the opening moments of tonight's show with something on his mind to share.

We are live! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home as Order 4 makes their way to the ring.