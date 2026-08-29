Trish Stratus Recalls WWE Rivalry With Stephanie McMahon

During her first year in WWE, Trish Stratus entered a feud with Stephanie McMahon, who had grown frustrated with the Canadian star's relationship with her father, Vince McMahon. After several months, things would reach a boiling point at No Way Out 2001, where Stratus and McMahon would face each other in singles competition for the first time ever, a match that the seven-time WWE Women's Champion thought exceeded expectations.

In a recent interview with "POST Wrestling," Stratus explained that her lengthy storyline with McMahon resulted in their match at No Way Out to surprise people, and believes that the effort put into character work is somewhat absent from today's wrestling.

"I get in the business and me and Steph are working and I knew that was a big chance. It's funny because she viewed me as the experienced one and I was like, not really, but okay. Only because I had more experience wrestling and I'd done stuff but not performance-wise ... the bar was so low for us. They're like, 'Oh, they're just going to brawl.' And we went to town on each other, but I think the fact obviously that we had the storyline, you knew who Stephanie McMahon was. You knew who Trish Stratus was. And I think that's what's missing today, right? Like we really understand these characters ... I think that's what made it so special, also the really low bar also helped."

Despite having a memorable feud against McMahon, Stratus never defeated her in singles or tag team action throughout her career, with the "Billion Dollar Princess" always seeming to find a way to pick up the win, with or without Triple H by her side.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "POST Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.