AEW's Paul Wight Questions Why Wrestlers Push Back On Creative

Paul Wight began his wrestling career in the mid-90s and while he's had a few matches in AEW, he has transitioned into commentary. He has won championships, while losing his fair share of matches over the years. Wight has dealt with many creative situations over the decades and as he's gotten older, his perspective has changed.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Wight advised wrestlers to stop worrying about looking weak. "It doesn't matter. Like, I mean have fun with it. Maybe that just comes with maturity and maybe I'm not looking through the lens of being younger again and taking things so seriously that every little thing matters." Talent can cause themselves unnecessary stress. He recommends being on time, being dependable, and being a person of your word.

"If you sign a contract and say you're going to do a job, whatever the promoter asks you to do, it's not personal." He doesn't understand when wrestlers refuse to put people over. "Why? Doesn't matter. The s***'s not real. Like, what are you getting upset about?" Most talent doesn't get to keep their own individual brand and he compares them to an actor playing a part. If someone doesn't like a creative idea, Wight suggests looking at what is supposed to be accomplished and ask if you have an alternative that you'd be comfortable with that still accomplishes the goal. "In wrestling, there's so many alternatives to do things. There's no real correct way to do anything in wrestling."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ Sports and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.