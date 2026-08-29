Adam Copeland Explains Winding Road To Teaming Up With Christian Cage In AEW

Shortly after Adam Copeland made the jump to AEW, he and lifelong friend/career-long tag team partner Christian Cage reunited briefly before Cage memorably told him off. Fast forward to today, Cope and Cage are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

During an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Copeland opened up about his pairing with Cage and their long-term plans to tag together again. "The plan was to get there, but we thought to add the layers first would, A: remind some people that needed reminding, or bring an entirely new fanbase on board with what this whole thing of him and I was," he explained. Copeland recalled how Tony Khan was adamant that the two men have to encounter one another on television as soon as possible, because it was something the fans would be waiting for expectantly.

"He's an entirely new character now," Copeland continued, noting that they would be able to get people like Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian involved with the storyline. The veteran recalled that his clash with Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2025 was another step in the storyline between him and Cage, where his character couldn't allow Copeland to win the AEW World Championship before him. "He's going to cash in his Chip to make it a Triple Threat and lose, so everything falls apart."

Copeland went on to note that he prefers this current run to their classic run in WWE, as they're distinct characters now, rather than fulfilling the same onscreen role.

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