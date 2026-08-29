Paul Wight (FKA The Big Show) Recalls Improvising Scene During SNL Guest Appearance

Paul Wight's years in the pro wrestling industry saw him compete as both "The Giant" in WCW and, most recognizably, as "The Big Show" in WWE. While his WWE run had moments of comedy, Wight wasn't always able to lean into his natural comedic ability, which later landed him a sitcom, so when Vince McMahon gave him the go-ahead, he leaped at the opportunity.

During an interview with "TMZ's Inside The Ring," Wight looked back to his appearance on "Saturday Night Live" alongside The Rock, Mick Foley, Triple H, and Vince McMahon and recalled what McMahon urged him to do.

"When we did Saturday Night Live, and Rock let Mick Foley, Triple H, and I jump on, and I did the thing where I hid the chair behind my back at the beginning of SNL, and that was all off the cuff of (...) improv," he claimed. "I was so big I was trying to make something funny, 'cause, you know, Vince had told us and told me especially, 'You're funny, be funny,' you know? 'Don't hold back.'"

Wight said that McMahon was wise to him hiding the chair behind his back. McMahon later came to regret introducing Wight to the joys of live comedy.

"For years afterwards I kept – because that was the first time that I got like, live audience laugh comedy, because that was all new to me too – and I kept driving Vince absolutely nuts," Wight said, "to the point of like, he would fake take phone calls to get away from me because I was bothering him so bad."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ's Inside The Ring," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.