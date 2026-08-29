AEW's Adam Copeland Discusses Pride He Feels In Having Launched WWE's Judgment Day

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, Adam "Edge" Copeland revamped his character, ditching his "Metalingus" theme for what would become The Judgment Day's "The Other Side" theme, and changing his presentation entirely. Despite parting ways with both the stable and WWE by 2023, the stable has still continued, and Copeland claims he's happy with his former stablemates, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

"I'm very proud of some of the stuff [The Judgment Day] got up to, you know, to see that it was such a great launching pad, you know, more than anything, because that was the initial vision," he expressed during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," adding that he started the stable because of seeing how both Priest and Ripley were not being used, despite all their ability and presence. "Then you get [Dominik Mysterio] in there, and to see where he's gone, and then also to be the babyface along with Rey [Mysterio] for that first year of them, kind of finding their feet, you know, once I was tossed from the group."

Copeland explained that it was fun to go up against The Judgment Day alongside Rey Mysterio, and that even with all the other stables he's been a part of across his career, he's simply thankful and grateful to be a part of everything he's been attached to. When it specifically came to the growth Dominik Mysterio has enjoyed in WWE, Copeland admitted that very few people would've predicted his success.

"You realize that under there is this young man, who's starting to grow and find his voice," he said. "To see where he is now? Like, I had his first match as a heel, and it was on RAW, I think it was in Portland, and he'd never been a heel before, and he's in the main event of RAW."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.