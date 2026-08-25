Kyoki (Fka NJPW's Hiromu Takahashi) Makes WWE In-Ring Debut Ahead Of Raw

Last Friday on "WWE SmackDown," Shinsuke Nakamura finally revealed that his new partner was Hiromu Takahashi. He'd been teasing his partner for weeks while speaking directly to the MFT. Takahashi spoke to the fans and MFT in this vignette. With his trademark look still intact, he revealed that his WWE name is Kyoki. Nakamura said they were coming for MFT and their gold.

Prior to last night's "WWE Raw," Kyoki made his in-ring debut when he defeated Kit Wilson. PWInsider reported that Kyoki used Nakamura's theme song for his entrance. According to Tom Sherwood, the match was either filmed for an episode of "Main Event" or possibly just a dark match. He also said that Kyoki is still using his finisher, Time Bomb.

Main event match one: Kit Wilson vs Kyoki/Hiromu!! pic.twitter.com/6JB8q3PkNt — Tom 🇨🇦 (@TQSherwood) August 24, 2026

It may not be a main event match but a dark match 🤔 — Tom 🇨🇦 (@TQSherwood) August 24, 2026

Last February, NJPW announced that Kiyoki would be departing the company. In NJPW, Kyoki was a member of the popular stable Los Igobernables de Japon before it disbanded. He is a five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. "The Ticking Time Bomb" also held the IWGP Tag Titles and NEVER Openweight Six-Man titles. He also held the DDT Pro Iron Man Heavy Metal Championship three times. Most recently, he held the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship in NOAH.