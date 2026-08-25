WWE NXT Results 8/25 - Weaponized Steel Cage Match, AAA Cruiserweight Title On The Line

Shugars gets into the cage and Lennox launches a trashcan at him to get the match started. Lennox batters Shugars with a steel chair and goes for the cover but only for the two-count.

Lennox drives Shugars into the cage wall thrice, using his boot to push him up against the steel mesh. He strips the belt from Shugars and continues to beat him with it in the middle of the ring, going for another cover for another two-count.

Lennox grabs a chair and wedges it between the cage wall and the top rope. He hoists Shugars up for a powerbomb onto the same chair having fallen to the mat, following up with a bodyslam for another cover and another near-fall.

Lennox comes at Shugars with another trashcan but Shugars throws one back at him, putting it over Lennox's head and hitting it with the lid. He follows up with a missile dropkick to the can and Lennox and goes for the cover, only for a two-count. Now Shugars is battering Lennox with the steel chair across the back, setting two up opposite one another and looking to slam him onto them.

They go back-and-forth but Lennox gets the better, putting one of the chairs upside down and dropping Shugars back-first onto the legs.

Shugars fights back and sends Lennox into the cage wall three times, going to the top rope for a high crossbody. Lennox slaps a kendo stick against his mid-section to create space, wedging it in the corner and trying to send Shugars into it. Shugars reverses it and sends him into the kendo stick, dropping him onto a chair and going for a cover for another near-fall.

Once again Shugars scales the ropes but Lennox hits him with a kendo stick to bring him back down, following up with a spinebuster through the trashcan. Lennox goes for the cover but Shugars kicks out before three.

Lennox comes at Shugars with a steel chair but Shugars swats it away with his baseball bat, forcing Lennox to grab another chair and throw it as Shugars' knees. Lennox hangs Shugars up in a Tree of Woe and hits him with a chair, cinching in a modified cloverleaf with the bat between the legs. Shugars uses a trashcan lid to fight out of it but Lennox stomps him back down, pulling out a table and setting it up in the ring.

Lennox moves himself and Shugars up to the top rope to put him through it, but Shugars fights out and goes for a sunset flip, favoring his knee as he lands hard. He puts Lennox onto the table instead, putting a trashcan over his head and delivering a superkick, causing the table to break prematurely.

Shugars climbs to the top of the cage and delivers a crossbody to Lennox down in the ring, going for the cover and getting the winning pinfall.

Saquon Shugars def. Dion Lennox via Pinfall

Nattie is shown making her way through backstage, as well as Jaida Parker, with a face-to-face in the ring on the way.