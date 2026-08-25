Former WWE & WCW Star Ricky Morton Pens Heartfelt Tribute To The Late Dolly Parton

Former WWE and WCW star, one-half of the Rock 'n' Roll Express, Ricky Morton penned a touching tribute to the late Dolly Parton, which he shared on social media following the star's death on Tuesday. Morton, a native of Tennessee, shared that he and his parents and siblings lived just down the road from Parton in Antioch.

"I remember seeing Dolly riding her bicycle to and from the store," Morton wrote in a Facebook post. "To the world, she would become a superstar, an icon and a legend. But to us kids in Antioch, she was just Dolly from down the street. She was always so kind to little ole Ricky and my brothers. She never made us feel like we were bothering her. She always had a smile and a kind word. Those are the memories that stay with you."

He said as he got older, he watched her career blossom into everything the world knows her for. Morton wrote that when he first thinks of Parton, however, he doesn't think about anything regarding her face. He said he first thinks of the little girl in Antioch.

"It is funny how life works," he said. "Sometimes the people who become legends are the same people you remember simply as the kind person from your neighborhood. Today, Tennessee lost a piece of its heart. The world lost an incredible woman."

Morton ended the post by thanking Parton for always being kind to him and his brothers. He said he was grateful to have known her.

Parton passed away at the age of 80. The star had been open about her various health issues over the years, often keeping them in the loop via her Instagram. On Tuesday, the announcement of her death was made by her nephew, posted to the account.