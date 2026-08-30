Adam Copeland Doesn't Know When He's Going To Retire, But Knows He'll Retire In AEW

In April 2011, due to accumulating damage to his neck, Adam "Edge" Copeland was forced to retire from WWE. However, he made a return to the industry at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble and has since been actively competing, even reuniting with his childhood friend and tag team partner Christian Cage in AEW.

At 52, Copeland isn't a young man anymore, and he's well aware that his career is winding down. Appearing on "The Ariel Helwani Show," Copeland reaffirmed his decision to spend his final years in AEW.

"[AEW] is where I want to retire," Copeland confirmed, also stating that his contract likely would've been up last October but extensive time was added due to injury and his acting obligations.

As for how long he has left, Copeland (currently 52, about to turn 53) stated that he doesn't see himself wrestling at the age of 54. He gave himself some wiggle room, however, by stating that he could change his mind, especially if he is offered more acting opportunities that would require he take some time away from AEW.

"It's hard to tell. There's some nights, after a match, where I'm like, 'Whoa. Okay, I got a year left, tops.' And then there's times where I'm in there and I'm feeling great. I go, 'Man, I could probably do a little more than a year.' But do I want to? What do my kids want, more than anything?"

Copeland maintained that he wants to end his career on a high note, recalling (in a positive light) the time Chris Jericho left WWE by being thrown into a dumpster. "If you're a heel, obviously — that, to me, would be so much fun."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.