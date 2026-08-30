Chad Gable Reflects On Progress Made By Former WWE Protégé Maxxine Dupri

After a run with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship and a heated feud with Becky Lynch, Maxxine Dupri turned heel and aligned herself with Austin Theory and The Vision. Chad Gable, Dupri's former mentor in Alpha Academy, has had an inverse journey, becoming a fan favorite after his rivalry with El Grande Americano and winning the Intercontinental Championship.

In a recent interview with WittyWhittier, Gable commented on Dupri's journey since Alpha Academy and her heel turn. "She should check her attitude at the door, I think," he said. "But all that to say, man, what a soul that she was when I found her and we started working together. She's just like the definition of genuine human being, you know?"

Gable recalled Dupri working through a phase where she was eager to improve and hungry for opportunities, and he pointed out that fans were seeing her learn in real time. "That's one of the hardest things you can possibly do in this business," Gable explained. "Like, literally learning your craft in front of all these people on live TV. Not spending all your time in the Performance Center, fine tuning everything in advance; she got thrown to the wolves, man! And she did great!"

"And now, to see her kind of leveling up and taking that next step character-wise?" Gable expressed. "She went through a great series of matches with Becky Lynch, I remember watching last year when I was injured, and I was just so proud of her then. She did it man. She put in the work and it's paying off; I'm pretty happy for her."

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