Tony Khan Downplays Report About Restricted Pyro At Wembley Stadium For AEW All In

AEW All In: London comes to Wembley Stadium for the third time in history this upcoming Sunday, but despite the event being one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year, it was reported earlier this week that the company would need to scale back on the amount of pyrotechnics used at the event. On Friday, August 14, Canadian pop star The Weeknd performed at Wembley Stadium, and during the final moments of the concert, a large number of fireworks were set off inside the venue. Usually, there's never an issue with an artist ending a concert with a pyro show, but The Weeknd happened to perform on the same day that the UK government issued an emergency warning regarding wildfires due to a recent heatwave.

Although it's been reported that AEW will likely use less pyrotechnics compared to previous years when All In has taken place from Wembley Stadium, AEW President Tony Khan doesn't seem too concerned about the warning from the UK government, as he downplayed reports about using a reduced amount of fireworks during a recent interview with "Metro."

"That's the first I've heard of any of that, so I can't speculate."

Since The Weeknd's performance, stadium officials have responded to backlash about the ending of the concert, explaining that all pyrotechnics are controlled by professionals and that fire safety experts are always present for any event involving fireworks. At this time, stadium officials have also met with Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade to discuss next steps regarding future events at Wembley. By Sunday, the weather in London, England is supposed to cool down, with projections showing 22°F with scattered showers throughout the day, but the rain doesn't look heavy enough to prevent All In from happening.