WWE CCO Triple H Celebrates 50 Years Of Motorhead

WWE COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque paid tribute to Motorhead, and his late close friend Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, the brand's legendary front man, for the group's 50th anniversary. Triple H took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with new Motorhead anniversary merchandise on Wednesday.

"Born to lose. Live to win. 50 years of @officialmotorhead," he captioned the photo.

Motorhead performed three of Levesque's iconic entrance themes over the years, including "The Game," "King of Kings," and "Evolution." The band played him down to the ring at WrestleMania 17 in 2001 and at WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

In addition to their professional relationship, Levesque and Lemmy were good friends. Following his passing in December 2015, Levesque spoke at Lemmy's memorial service, which was streamed to fans across the globe. He recalled the band playing him to the ring on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at the service, which he called "the most kicka** thing of all time."

In 2016, Levesque received the inaugural "Spirit of Lemmy" award at Download Festival. The award was created to honor the Motorhead front man's legacy, and was awarded by Metal Hammer magazine to those who honored the spirit of heavy metal.

Nearly 10 years following Lemmy's passing in 2025, Levesque spoke about their relationship to Blunt magazine. He said that after telling WWE he wanted his theme music to "sound like Motorhead," they sent videos of him to Lemmy, leading to their fast friendship. Levesque told the magazine that his friend credited him for introducing a younger generation to Motorhead, a sentiment that meant everything to the former World Heavyweight Champion.