TNA Impact Results 8/27 - Knockouts TV Title Tournament Concludes, Elijah Vs. Bronson

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "TNA Impact" emanating from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Picking up from Sunday's Lockdown event, the show is set to kick off the road to October's Bound For Glory. TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth already has his challenger for that event cemented, with Leon Slater vacating his X-Division Championship to exercise Option C just moments after Nemeth became TNA World Tag Team Champion with his brother Ryan. The Nemeths will be kicking off the show, presumably to celebrate and address the new challenger.

The X-Division title will also find its new holder at Bound For Glory in a six-way, with the participants set to be determined in qualifying matches in the coming weeks. The first two have been announced for tonight, pitting Fabian Aichner against Rohit Raju and KC Navarro against Joe Alonzo.

Indi Hartwell had also made it clear during Lockdown that she wanted the next opportunity at the TNA Knockouts World Championship held by Xia Brookside. Brookside managed to escape with her title in Chicago with a sneaky victory over Elayna Black. Hartwell is slated to be in action, though her opponent has yet to be confirmed.

Elijah will be taking on the System's Bear Bronson, flanked by Brian Myers. And the TNA Knockouts TV Championship will be inaugurated following a final between Jada Stone and M by Elegance.

"Impact" is scheduled to start at 9 PM ET on AMC and AMC+ for those watching in the United States, and via TNA+ for those watching internationally.