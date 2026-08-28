TNA Impact Results 8/27 - Knockouts TV Title Tournament Concludes, Elijah Vs. Bronson
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "TNA Impact" emanating from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
Picking up from Sunday's Lockdown event, the show is set to kick off the road to October's Bound For Glory. TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth already has his challenger for that event cemented, with Leon Slater vacating his X-Division Championship to exercise Option C just moments after Nemeth became TNA World Tag Team Champion with his brother Ryan. The Nemeths will be kicking off the show, presumably to celebrate and address the new challenger.
The X-Division title will also find its new holder at Bound For Glory in a six-way, with the participants set to be determined in qualifying matches in the coming weeks. The first two have been announced for tonight, pitting Fabian Aichner against Rohit Raju and KC Navarro against Joe Alonzo.
Indi Hartwell had also made it clear during Lockdown that she wanted the next opportunity at the TNA Knockouts World Championship held by Xia Brookside. Brookside managed to escape with her title in Chicago with a sneaky victory over Elayna Black. Hartwell is slated to be in action, though her opponent has yet to be confirmed.
Elijah will be taking on the System's Bear Bronson, flanked by Brian Myers. And the TNA Knockouts TV Championship will be inaugurated following a final between Jada Stone and M by Elegance.
"Impact" is scheduled to start at 9 PM ET on AMC and AMC+ for those watching in the United States, and via TNA+ for those watching internationally.
The Nemeths kick off the show
Ryan Nemeth speaks first, introducing his big brother as the TNA World Champion, claiming them to be the greatest family in professional wrestling. Nic says he guesses this makes him the most valuable man in TNA.
Ryan says he got a team of experts in the back to put together a list of people to accomplish becoming double champion other than him. Kurt Angle's name pops up but they roast him for being bald and tell production to take his name down.
Nic now turns his attention to Leon Slater. He says that Slater is a one-trick pony, but everyone should bet on themselves... unless it's against him.
Slater's music plays and he makes his entrance. He says that he didn't confront Nic at the end of Lockdown to "take the p*** and steal your spotlight." He meant what he said and he has made a habit of saying things and backing it up. When he says that he means to become the youngest TNA World Champion, he intends to get it done.
Slater says he notices the Tag belts and says they're looking real nice to him, and he just so happens to have struck up an undefeated partnership of his own. Ricky Sosa comes out to join Slater, but Ryan insists that there will be no title match for them on the grounds that Daria Rae will not allow it.
Santino Marella's music plays and he comes out, addressing "stupid head" Ryan and saying Daria might not allow it, but he will. The Nemeths will defend their Tag titles against Slater and Sosa tonight.
***
Mila Moore and Order Four are shown backstage. Once she gets off the phone, she says that Mustafa Ali is still in the hospital after Lockdown. But, since he was scheduled to team with Special Agent Zero to take on Trey Miguel and Jason Hotch tonight, John Skyler will be taking his place and is the stand-in leader of the group.
Elijah vs. Bear Bronson
The match starts and Elijah looks to walk the ropes early, going after the injured left arm of Bronson.
Elijah drapes Bronson over the apron and sends his face into it, looking for a drive-by kick before being halted by Brian Myers at ringside. That allows Bronson to take Elijah out with a dive. Bronson follows up with an elbow drop from the second rope and burrows his knee into the back of Elijah's neck against them middle rope.
Elijah fights back with a mule kick but gets quickly dumped back down to the mat for a two-count. Bronson lays strikes in at the middle of the ring, Elijah returning fire with chops. Bronson goes for a run-up twice but gets rocked with thrust kicks. Elijah looks for the running knee strike but gets dropped with a sit-out chokebomb for a two-count.
Bronson tries for a powerbomb but struggles with his arm, and Elijah turns it into a fallaway slam. Elijah sends Myers into the barricade before turning his focus to Bronson, hitting Highwayman's Farewell for the winning pinfall.
Elijah def. Bear Bronson via Pinfall
After the match, Eddie Edwards, Cedric Alexander and Alisha Edwards run down to the ring for a System beat down.