Tony Khan Makes Runtime Promise For AEW All In: London 2026

If there's one thing that wrestling fans around the world have come to learn about AEW pay-per-views, it's that they can be long, very long. Including Buy-In, Zero Hour, and Tailgate Brawl pre-shows, some of All Elite Wrestling's biggest events have spanned anywhere from five to eight hours in length, something that has become a major talking point in recent years, but when it comes to AEW All In London 2026, the runtime looks to be a little more concrete.

During the media call to promote All In London, AEW President Tony Khan expressed how excited he is about the show, and revealed that, for the pay-per-view main card portion of the show, there will be a fixed runtime. "It's going to be a show that will run, at most on pay-per-view, for about four hours, and I have the show paced out right now. Of course, things can always happen, it's live television, but the way it's paced right now, I think fans are going to like it. I expect the show will, of course, it will go live on pay-per-view at 1PM Eastern, 10AM Pacific. I expect the show to be over by 5PM Eastern, 2PM Pacific, and I think it's going to be one of the best AEW events ever." Khan has previously stated that for the main card of all AEW pay-per-views, the company is contracted to hit the four hour mark.

For the entire show, the Buy-In pre-show will start at 11AM Eastern, 8AM Pacific, meaning that the entire broadcast will be around six hours in length. For fans in the United Kingdom, that means that the Buy-In portion of All In London will start airing at 4PM local time, while the main card will commence at 6PM local time and conclude at around 10PM local time. This is due to Wembley Stadium having a curfew policy for Sundays and Bank Holidays where the curfew time is 10:30PM, though that isn't strictly enforced as extensions can be applied in special circumstances.

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