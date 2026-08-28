Mustafa Ali Explains Unofficial Backstage Role In TNA

In TNA Wrestling, Mustafa Ali is currently responsible for carrying the International Championship. Beyond that, he's also personally taken on the task of eyeing potential future stars for the company.

In a new interview with "Fightful," Ali clarified that the latter role is an unofficial one. Still, he finds it highly beneficial for the wrestling promotion he represents.

"To answer your question, there's no formal title. I'm not scouting. I'm not a recruit. I'm not anything," he said. "I'm a guy that wrestles on TNA that also happens to wrestle on independent shows ... Right now, I'm the man in TNA, and I feel like because I have that responsibility, I'm trying to help TNA in the sense where if I see someone special and independents, I go 'This kid or this girl's got something, just give them a look.' That's all it is. There's nothing about me arranging. I'm just asking, 'Hey, are you aware of so and so? They're based over here. We're coming in town, maybe [check them out],' and then that's it.”

In his first reign as International Champion, Ali laid out an open challenge for talents from all across the world to face him, even those on the independent wrestling circuit. Indie names such as Adam Brooks, Kevon Lee, and LJ Cleary later stepped up to vie for the TNA gold on a mix of TNA programming and local wrestling shows.

Ali regained the International Title by besting Jason Hotch at TNA Lockdown last weekend. Coming out of the match, TNA announced that Ali had sustained a punctured lung and fractured ribs.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fightful" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.