Former WWE & AEW Star Awesome Kong Isn't Ruling Out An In-Ring Return

Wrestling fans have not seen Awesome Kong (real name Kia Stevens) in a ring since 2023. That doesn't mean that she won't ever return to one, though.

In a new interview with "No-Contest Wrestling," Kong noted that she's in the process of determining her next professional steps, which could include pro wrestling.

"I have not excluded the wrestling world," she said. "I would go back to wrestling if I got back in shape. If somebody wanted to work out with me and get me back in shape, I totally would."

Like many wrestlers, Kong admitted that the itch to wrestle never left her. Her body, however, needed some time to heal first. And now that it has, she's open to the idea of stepping back inside the square circle for training.

"I won't rule it out, but it's not going to be my main focus," she clarified. "It won't be my main focus, but I will not rule it out. If somebody called me and be like, 'Kia, I'm gonna get you in shape and you going to do XYZ?', I'd be like, 'All right, I'm down.' I would do that, but I'm not going to make it my main focus. I don't know exactly what's up for me next, but I know I've got the energy and the drive to do it."

Kong, who will celebrate her 49th birthday in one week, last competed on the September 21, 2023 edition of "TNA Impact," where she, Gail Kim, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Trinity emerged victorious in a 10-woman tag team match. Prior to that, she wrestled for AEW; in WWE, fans knew her as Kharma.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.