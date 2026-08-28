Tony Khan Says Gate For AEW All In: London 2026 Is Approaching $6 Million

This upcoming Sunday, AEW All In comes to Wembley Stadium in London, England for the third time in history, and it looks to be one of the Jacksonville-based promotion's most successful events finically.

During the media call for All In on Thursday, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the pay-per-view is nearing a $6 million gate, making it the third highest-grossing event since the company's inception.

"Being able to visit the iconic national stadium, Wembley Stadium, and hold our wrestling events there, it's very special and London's such a vast and remarkable city. And I think it speaks to the great support that AEW has here and in the UK and around London that the top three shows in AEW's history have all come from Wembley Stadium. Also, we set the record at the O2. So certainly four out of the top five or six gates in AEW's history have all been in London and by far our top three shows in attendance and in gate will all be in London. We're approaching already a $6 million gate and then some for this show. So it's one of the biggest success stories in professional history and it's going to be an amazing event this Sunday."

All In: London has the opportunity to surpass AEW's most recent visit to Wembley Stadium when the pay-per-view was hosted at the venue in 2024, which generated a $6 million gate. However, AEW's first trip to Wembley Stadium still holds the record for the biggest gate in company history at $10 million. According to the latest update from WrestleTix, 43,585 tickets have been sold for All In, with just over 2,000 seats still being available.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fightful Wrestling With Sean Ross Sapp" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.