WWE SmackDown Results 8/28 - Tatum Paxley Faces Michin, Women's Tag Team Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 28, 2026, coming to you from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada!

Tatum Paxley will be competing in her first match as a member of the WWE main roster as she collides with Michin in what will mark Michin's first "SmackDown" match since taking part in a tag team match on the July 31 edition of the show. After Paxley's newfound friend Alexa Bliss told her tag team partner Charlotte Flair that she had invited Paxley to a brunch during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown", Michin and her allies Jade Cargill and B-Fab interrupted the trio before Michin subsequently challenged Paxley to tonight's match.

Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green will be joining forces with Tiffany Stratton to take on The Irresistible Forces' Nia Jax and Legend in a women's tag team match. Moments after Legend defeated Stratton in singles competition last Friday, Legend and Jax continued to beat down Stratton until Green came to her aid with a kendo stick in hand in order to force The Irresistible Forces to back down.

Jacy Jayne will be putting her Women's United States Championship on the line as she defends against Paige. The Women's United States Championship marks the first title that Jayne has won as a member of the WWE main roster, and tonight would also mark her first defense of the Women's United States Championship since dethroning the aforementioned Stratton as titleholder on the August 14 episode of "SmackDown".

Additionally, CM Punk will be making an appearance on tonight's show after he retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens last Friday thanks to interference at the hands of Owens' longtime friend and rival Sami Zayn. Cody Rhodes also has something on his mind to share before he faces Randy Orton at WWE Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6.