WWE SmackDown No. 1 Contender's Match Ends In Chaos When Sami Zayn, CM Punk Interfere

Sami Zayn put a stop to plans to determine a new number one contender during "WWE SmackDown."

It was determined, following Zayn's interference in Owens' title match during last week's show, that he would be omitted from a rematch of the contendership match at SummerSlam in the main event of Friday's show. But then he made it clear that would not be so simple as the bout saw its closing stretch.

Balor sought for Coup de Grace, missing as GUNTHER rolled out of the way, with Owens then delivering a cannonball to GUNTHER in the corner only to receive a Slingblade from Balor. Balor went back to the top rope but Owens met him, looking for a superplex before GUNTHER pulled him down and dropped with a lariat. He then chopped Balor from the top rope, cinching in a rear choke on Owens that was only broken by a Coup de Grace by Balor.

Balor dropkicked GUNTHER into the corner and connected with Coup de Grace, going for what looked like the winning cover until Sami Zayn pulled him from the ring. Zayn sent Balor over the announcer's desk and dropped the referee. Owens hit a stunner on GUNTHER in the ring, going for the cover, but there was no referee to count it. Zayn took out the referee running down the ramp as well before CM Punk came out to attack him.

Punk chased Zayn into the ring, leading to Owens brawling with Punk, and Zayn dropped Owens with the WWE Championship belt. He did the same to Balor and then to GUNTHER after an attempted choke. Then he dropped Punk with the belt as he tried to rise and closed the show standing tall over his fallen rivals with the WWE Championship