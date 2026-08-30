WWE NXT Heatwave Results 8/30 - Several Championships Up For Grabs, Submission Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Heatwave on August 30, 2026, coming to you live from the Burt Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas at a special main show start time of 3 PM ET!

Tony D'Angelo will be putting his NXT Championship on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Naraku on the July 21 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Grayson Waller, Cruz Montana, and the newest member of the "NXT" roster Zilla Fatu in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Montana and Waller both made it clear that they wanted a shot at D'Angelo's NXT Championship during a verbal confrontation between all three men on the August 4 episode of "WWE NXT" that ended in D'Angelo telling Montana and Waller to fight it out amongst themselves. This led to a Number One Contenders Match between Montana and Waller the next week on the August 11 episode of "NXT", which ultimately ended in a no contest with Zilla interfered to make his WWE debut and the revelation that Zilla's first match in the company would be for the NXT Championship when he signed his "NXT" contract the following week on the August 18 edition of the show.

Kendal Grey will be putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line for the first time on "NXT" programming since retaining against Lola Vice in an NXT Underground Match on August 4 as she defends against Kelani Jordan. Jordan has made it clear that she's wanted a shot at the NXT Women's Championship for the last several weeks as she's voiced feeling deserving of one for how many times she's been screwed over in the ring. Grey extended a title shot to Jordan on August 11 in the midst of an in-ring verbal exchange between the two women and Kali Armstrong, with Grey handing Jordan a contract and telling her to select the time and place she wanted to receive her shot.

Myles Borne will not only be putting his North American Championship on the line against Jackson Drake of Vanity Project, but himself and Tavion Heights will also be defending their NXT Tag Team Championship against Drake's stablemates Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor. Borne agreed to wrestle twice in one night on August 11 and defend both of his titles should Drake defeat Shiloh Hill to earn both title shots, which Drake subsequently did on August 18 thanks to Naraku appearing out of nowhere to spray red mist into Hill's face as Hill teetered on the ropes.

The aforementioned Women's North American Champion Zaria and Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair will both be putting their respective titles on the line tonight as they meet one another and the aforementioned Kali Armstrong in a Winner Takes All Triple Threat Unification Match. With Sinclair having previously earned a shot at Zaria's Women's North American Championship by retaining her Women's Speed Championship against Zaria on August 4 via time limit draw per an agreement that they had previously come to, Zaria ultimately ended up retaining her title against Sinclair the following week on August 11 episode of the show thanks to a brawl between Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox spilling into the ringside area. Armstrong later secured her spot in the match by defeating Zaria in a singles match on this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT".

Archrivals Nattie and Jaida Parker look to settle their issues once and for all today when they square off against one another in a Submissions Match. Tensions between the two women have remained no secret over the past few months, with Nattie emerging victorious against Parker on the June 16 episode of "NXT" and Parker seeing retribution with a victory of her own via referee stoppage on the July 21 edition of "NXT".

We are live! The main show kicks off with a video hyping up the show and giving a brief overview at some of the events leading into various matches on the card.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Zaria, Wren Sinclair, and Kali Armstrong make their way to the ring.