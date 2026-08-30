WWE NXT Heatwave Results 8/30 - Several Championships Up For Grabs, Submission Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Heatwave on August 30, 2026, coming to you live from the Burt Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas at a special main show start time of 3 PM ET!
Tony D'Angelo will be putting his NXT Championship on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Naraku on the July 21 episode of "NXT" as he defends against Grayson Waller, Cruz Montana, and the newest member of the "NXT" roster Zilla Fatu in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Montana and Waller both made it clear that they wanted a shot at D'Angelo's NXT Championship during a verbal confrontation between all three men on the August 4 episode of "WWE NXT" that ended in D'Angelo telling Montana and Waller to fight it out amongst themselves. This led to a Number One Contenders Match between Montana and Waller the next week on the August 11 episode of "NXT", which ultimately ended in a no contest with Zilla interfered to make his WWE debut and the revelation that Zilla's first match in the company would be for the NXT Championship when he signed his "NXT" contract the following week on the August 18 edition of the show.
Kendal Grey will be putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line for the first time on "NXT" programming since retaining against Lola Vice in an NXT Underground Match on August 4 as she defends against Kelani Jordan. Jordan has made it clear that she's wanted a shot at the NXT Women's Championship for the last several weeks as she's voiced feeling deserving of one for how many times she's been screwed over in the ring. Grey extended a title shot to Jordan on August 11 in the midst of an in-ring verbal exchange between the two women and Kali Armstrong, with Grey handing Jordan a contract and telling her to select the time and place she wanted to receive her shot.
Myles Borne will not only be putting his North American Championship on the line against Jackson Drake of Vanity Project, but himself and Tavion Heights will also be defending their NXT Tag Team Championship against Drake's stablemates Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor. Borne agreed to wrestle twice in one night on August 11 and defend both of his titles should Drake defeat Shiloh Hill to earn both title shots, which Drake subsequently did on August 18 thanks to Naraku appearing out of nowhere to spray red mist into Hill's face as Hill teetered on the ropes.
The aforementioned Women's North American Champion Zaria and Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair will both be putting their respective titles on the line tonight as they meet one another and the aforementioned Kali Armstrong in a Winner Takes All Triple Threat Unification Match. With Sinclair having previously earned a shot at Zaria's Women's North American Championship by retaining her Women's Speed Championship against Zaria on August 4 via time limit draw per an agreement that they had previously come to, Zaria ultimately ended up retaining her title against Sinclair the following week on August 11 episode of the show thanks to a brawl between Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox spilling into the ringside area. Armstrong later secured her spot in the match by defeating Zaria in a singles match on this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT".
Archrivals Nattie and Jaida Parker look to settle their issues once and for all today when they square off against one another in a Submissions Match. Tensions between the two women have remained no secret over the past few months, with Nattie emerging victorious against Parker on the June 16 episode of "NXT" and Parker seeing retribution with a victory of her own via referee stoppage on the July 21 edition of "NXT".
We are live! The main show kicks off with a video hyping up the show and giving a brief overview at some of the events leading into various matches on the card.
Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Zaria, Wren Sinclair, and Kali Armstrong make their way to the ring.
Zaria (c) vs. Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Kali Armstrong in a Winner Takes All Triple Threat Unification Match for the North American and Women's Speed Championships
The bell rings and Zaria and Armstrong both shove Sinclair. Zaria rolls up Sinclair, but Sinclair reverses the fall until Armstrong rolls her up. All three women continue taking turns rolling one another up, but Sinclair fires off clotheslines on Zaria as Zaria is tangled up in the ropes. Zaria then delivers a suplex to Armstrong, but Sinclair connects with a Bulldog to Zaria.
Zaria lands a double suplex on Armstrong and Sinclair, then delivers a pump kick to the side of Armstrong's face and levels Sinclair with a clothesline. She lands a boot on Armstrong, but Armstrong responds by clotheslining Zaria out of the ring and running the ropes. Sinclair pulls Armstrong out of the ring, but Armstrong rocks Sinclair with a strike and runs around it to level Zaria with a shoulder pounce.
Armstrong looks to land a second shoulder pounce on Sinclair, but Sinclair moves out of the way to send Armstrong crashing into the ring steps shoulder first. Zaria lands a jawbreaker on Sinclair during the commercial break and sends her crashing into the top turnbuckle face first, but Zaria rocks Armstrong with a forearm to send her crashing off the ring apron and wears down Sinclair with a submission hold.
Sinclair delivers a superplex to Zaria off the middle rope back from the break, but Armstrong intercepts Sinclair with a spinebuster. Armstrong pins both Sinclair and Zaria, but her two opponents kick out and she fires off shoulders on both of their midsections in opposite corners.
Sinclair levels Armstrong and Zaria with a crossbody off the ropes, but Zaria levels Sinclair with a clothesline and connects with a German suplex on Armstrong. Armstrong delivers a sit-out powerbomb to zaria, but Sinclair rolls her up. Armstrong kicks out, but Sinclair wears her down with a submission hold. Armstrong powers up to her feet, but Sinclair rolls her up. Armstrong kicks out, but Zaria delivers a double spear to her and Sinclair. She sets up for a F5 on Sinclair, but Sinclair rolls up Zaria. Armstrong breaks the fall with a shoulder pounce to Sinclair, then lands a scoop powerslam on Zaria and runs the ropes. Zaria scoops up Armstrong for a F5, but Armstrong reverses into a pinfall. Zaria kicks out.
Sinclair catches Zaria with a facebuster and locks in a Reverse Chicken Wing on her. Armstrong pulls Sinclair out of the ring to break the fall, but Sinclair looks to fly off the ring steps. Armstrong intercepts her with a powerslam, but walks into a spear and F5 from Zaria inside the ring for the win.
Winner (and new/and still): Zaria
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