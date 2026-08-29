AEW Collision Results 8/29 - Mercedes Mone Vs. Isla Dawn, Takeshita Vs. Beast Mortos

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on August 29, 2026, coming to you from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland!

It's ALL IN eve and before the big Buy In match for the Trios titles, we'll get a preview tonight. Trios champions Hangman Page and BRODIDO will team up with Bang Bang Gang against ROH Six Man champions, Lethal Twist and The Demand. The Dogs will also be in Trios action.

Ahead of challenging Willow Nightingale for the Women's World Championship, Mercedes Moné will face Scotland's own Isla Dawn. After a bloody match at Pro Wrestling EvE, Skye Blue will take on Harley Cameron.

Before challenging for the International Championship, Konosuke Takeshita will take on Beast Mortos with Kyle Fletcher on commentary.

Tomorrow night, there will be a gauntlet match to name the Number One contender for the Men's World Championship. These six men are hoping to be in the gauntlet match. But tonight, Tommaso Ciampa, Nick Wayne, and Mark Davis will face Komander, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Jericho.

Before Kevin Knight defends his TNT Championship against Darby Allin, we'll hear from "The Jet".