WWE HOFer Bully Ray Makes A Case For The Road Warriors As Best Tag Team Ever

No matter which generation you're from or what era of professional wrestling you consumed, there will always be a great divide on who is the greatest tag team of all time. Over at the "Busted Open" studio, David LaGreca argues that the Road Warriors (Animal and Hawk) were an "anomaly" to that time period and beyond, therefore placing the WWE Hall of Famers in that "G.O.A.T." position. While he agreed with LaGreca's statement to a certain extent, Bully Ray debated what exactly made them great. And no, it wasn't how they were in the ring that made them iconic, but the drawing power they had.

"The Road Warriors were not the greatest wrestlers in the world. The Road Warriors were not the greatest workers in the world. But the Road Warriors didn't need to be the greatest wrestlers or the greatest workers to be the greatest tag team of all time, " Bully Ray argued. "Because the Road Warriors were able to do one thing that no other tag team on their own were able to do, and that is draw money, put a**es in seats, and sell out a venue on their name value alone. That's how over the Road Warriors were. And that's what truly matters in this business; your ability to draw. That's what makes the Road Warriors the greatest tag team of all time."

Dominating the tag team scene since 1983, the face painted duo domineered each and every one of their opposition, starting from their days at Georgia Championship Wrestling to All Japan Pro-Wrestling to NWA to WCW to NJPW and the WWE. They're recognized for carrying 14 tag team championship reigns together. Both Mike Hegstrand (Hawk) and Joe Laurinaitis (Animal) passed away in 2003 and 2020, respectively.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.