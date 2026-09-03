AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Explains How WWE Tag Title Victory Was Inspired By Baseball

At WWE Roadblock: End of the Line 2016, Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, and Sheamus famously ended the New Day's historic 483-day tag team championship reign, but the finish to the match is arguably what's remembered the most about title change. In the final moments of the contest, Sheamus pretended to tag in Castagnoli, leading Kofi Kington to hit Trouble In Paradise on the Swiss star. However, being unaware that Sheamus was still the legal man, Kingston was rolled up by "The Celtic Warrior" after delivering his finisher to Castagnoli, resulting in the Bar to win the tag titles.

To this day, the ending to New Day's 483-day reign remains one of the most unique conclusions to a match in WWE history, and during a recent interview with "My Mom's Basement," Castagnoli revealed what inspired Sheamus' iconic fake tag.

"I'm pretty sure it was inspired by baseball players stealing a base. And just because usually that always only happens in tag matches, when one guy turns on the other or when one guy walks away, but I'm like, what if we just do it the other way around? What if we completely change the script? And I thought it was fitting because it was also the end of New Day's record-breaking title reign, which was absolutely amazing. I mean, and one of my favorite opponents and I thought that was a good unique finish for that, that hasn't been done before."

Despite their win over the New Day being memorable, Castagnoli and Sheamus would hold the titles for just 42 days before dropping the gold to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows the following month at the Royal Rumble.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.