Update On Kevin Owens Following Injury Scare At WWE Live Event

Kevin Owens only recently returned from 17 months on the shelf after recovering from neck surgery, but fans were concerned "The Prizefighter" suffered another injury at a WWE live event after video of him limping and being helped to the back emerged on social media. Thankfully, according to a new report, Owens is alright.

According to Dave Meltzer on X (formerly Twitter), Owens is not injured. Meltzer said from what he was told, the star is okay.

The news comes after a video from sports reporter Kevin Bilodeau made the rounds on X, showing Owens limping from the ring, where Danhausen can still be seen, during an event in Charleston. An official then appears at his side to help him up the ramp. Owens hasn't commented on what happened during the live event on his own X account.

Owens made his return to WWE at SummerSlam, where he won the opportunity to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk in a four-way match to open night two of the event. The star had been on the shelf after announcing he needed to undergo neck surgery ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41. Owens revealed on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" he suffered a serious injury, but was able to work his Elimination Chamber match the previous month against Sami Zayn.

He now remains locked in a feud with Punk, and the rest of the Undisputed WWE Champion scene. The field features Zayn, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor, at the moment, after Zayn interfered in his match with "The Second City Saint."