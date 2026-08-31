WWE Raw Results 8/31 - Women's Intercontinental Championship On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 31, 2026, coming to you from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio!

Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day will be making her first televised defense of the Women's Intercontinental Championship as she puts it on the line against Sol Ruca. With Rodriguez having dethroned Ruca as titleholder on the July 27 episode of "Raw", Lyra Valkyria looked to take Ruca's title opportunity from her in a backstage segment during last Monday's episode of "Raw" as Ruca chatted with "Raw" backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond and her friend IYO SKY. Ruca ultimately declined to give Valkyria her slot and told her that she couldn't have it from her.

Roman Reigns' challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship on "Raw" on September 14 will be revealed tonight, as brothers Penta and Rey Fenix in a Finals Match for the World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament. Fenix defeated AAA star El Fiscal in the first round on the August 17 episode of "Raw" and Dragon Lee in the semifinals last Monday, while Penta emerged victorious against AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Laredo Kid in the first round on the August 10 edition of "Raw" and AAA star La Parka in the semifinals last Monday.

Additionally, the aforementioned Reigns will be making an appearance on tonight's show ahead of his upcoming September 14 World Heavyweight Championship defense and unsuccessfully being delivered Solo Sikoa on August 17 when Sikoa and LA Knight got the better of The Bloodline.