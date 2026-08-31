WWE Raw Results 8/31 - Women's Intercontinental Championship On The Line & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on August 31, 2026, coming to you from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio!
Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day will be making her first televised defense of the Women's Intercontinental Championship as she puts it on the line against Sol Ruca. With Rodriguez having dethroned Ruca as titleholder on the July 27 episode of "Raw", Lyra Valkyria looked to take Ruca's title opportunity from her in a backstage segment during last Monday's episode of "Raw" as Ruca chatted with "Raw" backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond and her friend IYO SKY. Ruca ultimately declined to give Valkyria her slot and told her that she couldn't have it from her.
Roman Reigns' challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship on "Raw" on September 14 will be revealed tonight, as brothers Penta and Rey Fenix in a Finals Match for the World Heavyweight Championship Number One Contenders Tournament. Fenix defeated AAA star El Fiscal in the first round on the August 17 episode of "Raw" and Dragon Lee in the semifinals last Monday, while Penta emerged victorious against AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Laredo Kid in the first round on the August 10 edition of "Raw" and AAA star La Parka in the semifinals last Monday.
Additionally, the aforementioned Reigns will be making an appearance on tonight's show ahead of his upcoming September 14 World Heavyweight Championship defense and unsuccessfully being delivered Solo Sikoa on August 17 when Sikoa and LA Knight got the better of The Bloodline.
Jacob Fatu Hijacks The Show
We are live! We see The Bloodline pulling up to the arena, but OTM and Royce Keys blindside them with an attack. Keys uses a carjack to break the windshield of The Usos' car. OTM then chokeslams Jimmy on the trunk of the car, but Jacob Fatu appears with a pope in hand.
Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore greet audiences at home as Sol Ruca makes her way to the ring. Raquel Rodriguez follows, but Jacob Fatu storms into the ringside area. Fatu calls out Royce Keys to send him, Lucien Price, and Bronco Nima a message. Officials tell Fatu to get him down from his position on top of the announce desk, and his microphone gets cut off.
Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
The bell rings and Rodriguez sends Ruca crashing into the corner. She fires off back elbows on Ruca, but Ruca sends Rodriguez crashing into the top rope and clotheslines her out of the ring. She flies over the top rope and out of the ring to take down Rodriguez, then dumps her back inside the ring and looks to fly off the top rope.
Rodriguez moves out of the way and levels Ruca, but Ruca looks to level Rodriguez with a crossbody. Rodriguez catches her, but Ruca levels Rodriguez with a springboard crossbody and pins her. Rodriguez kicks out, but Ruca looks to land a moonsault on her off the ropes. Rodriguez responds with a crossbody to level Ruca on the outside.
Back from the break, Rodriguez gets Ruca up on her shoulders on the ring apron. Ruca pulls Rodriguez off the ring apron with a powerbomb, but Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan run out to the ring. Ruca levels both women and lands a springboard Tornillo on both of them, then dumps Rodriguez back in the ring.
Morgan hops up on the apron, but Lyra Valkyria appears out of nowhere to help Rodriguez get Ruca up on her shoulders as Ruca sets up for the Sol Snatcher on Rodriguez and Morgan distracts the referee. This opens the door for Rodriguez to deliver a Texana Bomb to Ruca and pin her for the win.
Winner (and still): Raquel Rodriguez
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