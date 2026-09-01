WWE NXT Results 9/1 - We Hear From Kelani Jordan, Shiloh Hill Faces Naraku & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on September 1, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

After weeks of vying for a shot at the NXT Women's Champion, Kelani Jordan finally received another shot at Kendal Grey's NXT Women's Championship at "NXT" Heatwave this past Sunday. With her having come out on top in the match and put an end to Grey's 63 day reign as NXT Women's Champion, Jordan will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on her mind to share.

Women's EVOLVE Champion Nikkita Lyons will be in action as she collides with Thea Hail in a non-title match. After Petrovic had left the ringside area with her AAA Los Perros del Mal stablemates during a Submission Match between her ally Nattie and Jaida Parker at Heatwave, Hail ran out to the ring to take out an interfering Lyons and brawled with her to the back which allowed Parker to win the match.

Naraku will be in action as he goes head-to-head with Shiloh Hill. Naraku cost Hill a match against Jackson Drake of Vanity Project and a subsequent North American Championship match on the August 18 episode of "NXT", spraying him with mist in his face as Hill teetered on the ropes. Drake went on to dethrone Myles Borne as North American Champion at Heatwave, with his stablemates Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes having dethroned Borne and Tavion Heights as NXT Tag Team Champions earlier that same night and Borne blindsiding Heights with Borne Again in the moments that followed the North American Championship match.

Additionally, Mason Rook will be squaring off against Kam Hendrix following weeks of increasing animosity between the pair. Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy will also be joining forces with one another to take on Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar in tag team competition.